PM Narendra Modi in Navi Mumbai today: Traffic advisory issued. Avoid these routes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai on Wednesday to attend a series of events, including the inauguration of an International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Navi Mumbai’s Khargar. Ahead of his visit, the police have announced significant traffic diversions to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and avoid congestion. PM Modi will inaugurate ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai and will also meet MLAs of the Mahayuti government during his Mumbai visit on Wednesday.(PMO)

Several dignitaries accompanying PM Narendra Modi will attend the event in Kharghar’s Sector 23 area. The advisory, which includes restrictions on vehicle entry into some areas and route diversions, has been issued to ensure their safety and avoid traffic congestion in the area.

The police also announced on Wednesday that several roads in Kharghar will be closed to vehicular traffic and marked some areas as ‘no parking’.

Tirupati Kakade, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said, “On January 15, some roads in Kharghar will be closed to vehicles, and certain areas will be designated as ‘No Parking’. Therefore, the traffic department has urged citizens to use alternative routes.”

Several areas will be restricted only to VIP vehicles, police vehicles, emergency services vehicles and dignitaries attending the event, said Navi Mumbai police. These areas include both lanes of the road from Ove gaon Police Chowki to J Kumar Circle, the road from Gurudwara Chowk to J. Kumar Circle via BD Somani School, and the road between gate number 1 and gate number 2 of the ISKCON temple, according to the police’ official notification.

However, all vehicles related to emergency services will be exempted from these restrictions, said Tirupati Kakade. These include fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles, and ambulances.

Routes diverted

The police have diverted several routes for regular commuters to minimise the hindrances in their way. The alternative routes for commuters are-

-Those travelling from Prashant Corner to Ove Gaon Police Chowki and from Ove Gaon Chowk to J Kumar Circle can turn right near Prashant Corner to reach their destination.

- Those heading from Shilp Chowk to J Kumar Circle or Ove Gaon Police Chowki can turn right or left at Green Heritage Chowk.

- Those coming from Gramvikas Bhavan via Green Heritage Chowk can turn left and go towards J Kumar Circle or Ove Gaon Police Chowki via BD Somani School.

-Those heading to J Kumar Circle or Ove Gaon Police Chowki from Central Park Metro Station can take a right from Gramvikas Bhavan.

- Vehicles commuting from Ove Gaon Chowk to Gurudwara and J Kumar Circle can proceed from Gurudwara to Gramvikas Bhavan and turn left.

- Those going from Gramvikas Bhavan to Gurudwara and J Kumar Circle can turn right at Ove Gaon Chowk.

- Vehicles heading from Vinayak Sheth Chowk to BD Somani School and J Kumar Circle can turn right at Somani School.

No parking

The Navi Mumbai Police has also marked several areas a ‘no parking’ zone to avoid congestion and manage traffic. These areas include

- Hiranandani Bridge Junction to Utsav Chowk, to Gramvikas Bhavan, to Gurudwara, to Ove Gaon Chowk, and to Ove Gaon Police Chowki.

- Ove Gaon Police Chowki to Ove Cricket Ground (Helipad), Corporate Central Park, Sector 29, to the event venue, to Bhagwati Green Cut, and to ISKCON Temple Gate Number 1.

- Gramvikas Bhavan to Green Heritage and Central Park metro station.

- Both lanes from J Kumar Circle to Green Heritage.

PM Modi’s other events in Mumbai

Apart from inaugurating the ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai, PM Modi, during his visit, will dedicate three frontline naval combatants - INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer - to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Wednesday, said the PMO.

Modi will also meet MLAs of the BJP-led Mahayuti government during his visit to Mumbai, said a report by news agency ANI.

"PM Modi is coming to Mumbai (on January 15) and will guide the Mahayuti MLAs. People have given us a landslide mandate - and hence, our responsibility has also increased... Today, we had a meeting and we discussed our party's organisation and decisions - we also discussed upcoming local bodies elections... The PM has continuously supported our govt and that's the reason our government did well in the last two and half years and that's why people have given us such a huge majority," said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, according to the report.