Police take steps to secure abandoned bungalows in Palghar

Mumbai: Following the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in an unoccupied bungalow in Palghar last week, the local police have taken measures to step up security in the set of abandoned bungalows in Mahim village where the incident happened.

The survivor, a resident of Satpati village in Palghar district, was allegedly taken to one of the vacant bungalows, where the nine accused forcefully restrained and sexually assaulted her. The police, over the last two days, have arrested all the nine accused, charging them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and that of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

According to the Palghar police, the spot where the offence was committed is a scheme of 20 bungalows which was abandoned after construction as the developer fell into a dispute with a bank. The bungalows were attached by the bank subsequently and since then the bank is the custodian of the entire property.

Over the years, the bungalows have become a hangout spot for local youth and soon, they became a hub of anti-social activities.

“We have obtained details about the issue surrounding the bungalows and are writing to the bank, asking them to deploy security guards to ensure that no untoward incidents occur on the property. We have also started surprise checks at the bungalows,” said Balasaheb Patil, Superintendent of Police, Palghar.

Police sources said that there used to be regular patrolling at the spot before the incident as well but since most of the people who would frequent the bungalows were locals, they would simply come back once the police had left. Several of the nine arrested accused were regular visitors to the bungalows and would consume drugs and liquor there, an officer said.

The arrested accused are currently in police custody and are being interrogated, while corroborative evidence like cellular locations and Closed-Circuit Television camera footage is also being collected, said an officer with the Satpati police station.