Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu is likely to attend the Dhwajarohan (flag hoisting) ceremony of the Sinhastha Kumbh, scheduled for October 31, 2027 in Nashik.

President Murmu likely to attend Nashik Kumbh flag hoisting after CM extends invitation

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led a state delegation that included deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to formally invite Murmu to the function, which will mark the start of the Kumbh Mela.

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Murmu was also invited to attend the Godavari river aarti, the inauguration of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority’s website, the launch of the Kumbh Mela theme song, and the unveiling of a coffee-table book and a commemorative postage stamp dedicated to the Kumbh, all scheduled for the flag-hoisting day.

State officials said they were confident that Murmu would attend the event, one of the rare occasions when the President of India would be attending a religious function, even though a formal confirmation from Rashtrapati Bhavan is still awaited.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said, “This is Trikhandi Kumbh and it comes after 65 years. The President has accepted the invitation.’’

Food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who was a member of the delegation that called on the President, said, “We went to Rashtrapati Bhavan to invite the President for the flag hoisting at Kumbh Mela. She will come, but an official confirmation is awaited. I think this is the first time that the President has been invited for the Kumbh flag hoisting, as chief ministers normally do it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Commenting on the invitation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “Maharashtra is progressive, and it’s good that the state government has invited her.” Alluding to the Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration to which Murmu was reportedly not invited, Raut said, “That programme was in PM Modi’s hands. He didn’t want anyone else as the focus would have shifted to Murmu - an Adivasi lady.’’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commenting on the invitation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “Maharashtra is progressive, and it’s good that the state government has invited her.” Alluding to the Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration to which Murmu was reportedly not invited, Raut said, “That programme was in PM Modi’s hands. He didn’t want anyone else as the focus would have shifted to Murmu - an Adivasi lady.’’ {{/usCountry}}

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The state invitation presented to the President is based on a distinctive artistic concept. When opened, a box reveals a three-dimensional pop-up artwork depicting the mythological origins, spiritual significance and grandeur of the Kumbh Mela.

Incorporating experiences associated with all five senses — sight, hearing, smell, taste and touch — the concept effectively highlights Nashik’s cultural heritage, the sacred significance of the Godavari River and the unique importance of the Kumbh in Indian traditions.

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The state delegation also presented Murmu a Paithani (a traditional art from the Nashik district) saree and a shawl, the officials said.