Mumbai: A 44-year-old railway booking officer allegedly hit his colleague with a wooden box at Ram Mandir railway station after an argument over a five-minute delay in returning from a washroom break. The Borivali Railway Police have registered a case against him.

Railway officer hits colleague with wooden box over 5-minute delay more less

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The accused, Rajiv Kumar Shriprasad, allegedly assaulted Nileshkumar Pathak, 51, also a chief booking officer, at the ticket booking office on Saturday. Pathak suffered a bleeding injury to his head and was taken to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment.

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According to the complaint, Pathak has been working as a chief booking clerk for the Railways for four years and is posted at Ram Mandir station. He works from 2.15pm to 10pm and gets a break between 7.45pm and 8pm, during which the ticket window is closed for him to have his meal and use the washroom.

Pathak had gone to the washroom during the scheduled break but allegedly returned five minutes late. By then, four to five passengers had gathered at the ticket window, creating a commotion, according to the complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} Shriprasad allegedly questioned Pathak’s ability to handle the situation and began abusing him. When Pathak asked him to discuss the matter after 10pm, the argument escalated, and Shriprasad allegedly picked up a wooden box used to store smart cards and struck him on the head and left hand, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shriprasad allegedly questioned Pathak’s ability to handle the situation and began abusing him. When Pathak asked him to discuss the matter after 10pm, the argument escalated, and Shriprasad allegedly picked up a wooden box used to store smart cards and struck him on the head and left hand, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Pathak left the office and subsequently approached Borivali railway police station to lodge a complaint.

Police registered a case under Sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).