Mumbai: Britain’s Prince William on Monday said that India has shown the world bold ambitions and solutions to protect the environment and aid the planet on the path to recovery. Speaking at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly at the Jio Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), he said that we should see the future not in terms of false choices between people and the planet, but in all its colours. He referred to the Hindi phrase ‘rang birangi duniya’, meaning a world full of colour, and called for “a world in which solutions can come from anywhere and progress benefits us all”.

Prince William was speaking on the eve of the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize award ceremony, which is being held in India for the first time (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

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Prince William was speaking on the eve of the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize award ceremony, which is being held in India for the first time. The award, recognising solutions to the most pressing environmental challenges, was instituted in 2020 by the Prince of Wales and The Royal Foundation. On Tuesday, each of the five winners will receive £1 million ( ₹12.54 crore) to help scale their solution.

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Prince William and his wife, Princess Catherine, arrived in Mumbai on Monday for a three-day visit to India centred around the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize. They are also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on November 18. This is the royal couple’s second official visit to the country, following their trip in April 2016, and the Princes of Wales’ most prominent overseas engagement since undergoing cancer treatment in 2024.

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{{^usCountry}} The day started with the couple playing gully cricket with schoolgirls, members of the ‘Gully Cricket’ Instagram page, and Sachin Tendulkar at the Ballard Estate. Prince William was dressed in a white shirt, a navy blue jacket-style waistcoat and black trousers, while Princess Catherine donned a white top, trousers and a pale green jacket. They were welcomed at the venue with traditional ‘dhol tasha’ beats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The day started with the couple playing gully cricket with schoolgirls, members of the ‘Gully Cricket’ Instagram page, and Sachin Tendulkar at the Ballard Estate. Prince William was dressed in a white shirt, a navy blue jacket-style waistcoat and black trousers, while Princess Catherine donned a white top, trousers and a pale green jacket. They were welcomed at the venue with traditional ‘dhol tasha’ beats. {{/usCountry}}

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Prince William faced around five balls before being bowled on the fifth. He then tried his hand at bowling and dismissed Tendulkar, who was caught after lofting a ball in the air. Princess Catherine too batted, playing nearly two overs before William got her out on the eighth ball.

Tendulkar recalled the last time he and William had played cricket together at the Oval Maidan, whereas this time, it was gully cricket. Anand Bhat of ‘Gully Cricket’, who dismissed Princess Catherine with a catch, said she later complimented him for the catch.

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Behrulal Choudhary and Manoj Thakur, who run a tea stall barely 200 metres from the venue, served ‘cutting chai’ to the royal couple and Tendulkar.

“I saw Sachin for the first time from close quarters. The princess also complimented us for the tea and said it was lovely,” Thakur said.

Later, the Prince and Princess of Wales boarded a metro from Vidhan Bhavan to BKC to attend the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly. During his five-minute speech at the Assembly, Prince William highlighted the progress made by earlier awardees in scaling their initiatives, creating jobs and improving lives.

“Nowhere is that possibility more evident than here in India. Too often, the world’s emerging economies are presented with false choices, growth or the environment, prosperity or protection. But India shows us a different picture, a picture full of colour, complexity and possibility,” he said.

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India had reached its target to generate 50% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels five years ago, and its solar capacity had grown more than 50-fold in a little over a decade, he said. India had also produced more Earthshot Prize winners and finalists than any other country, starting with climate-tech startup Takachar, which received the award in 2021 under the Clean Our Air category. The firm turns agricultural and forest waste into high-value bioproducts and it has reduced smoke by 98% while increasing farmers’ income, William said.

He described this year’s finalists as two “incredible solutions”. While the Ahmedabad-based Mahila Housing Trust empowers low-income women to cope with extreme heat through practical solutions such as cooler roofs and affordable insurance, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has sold 400,000 electric autos over the last five years.

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The remaining 13 innovations from across the world range from zero waste and technology to alert firefighters to wildfires to the Bhutan government’s decision to enshrine the protection of nature in its national constitution and an indigenous-led charitable Niue Ocean Wide Trust to finance and manage sustainable ocean conservation.

Prince William said the diversity of innovations showed that no country, company or community had all the answers.

“We must learn from one another. It took the world almost 70 years to install its first terawatt of solar power. The second took just two. That is how change gathers momentum. One breakthrough makes the next easier until what once seemed impossible becomes inevitable,” he said. “Perhaps that’s how we should see the future, not in black and white, not presented as false choices between people and planet, prosperity or nature, but in all its colours. A world in which solutions can come from anywhere and progress benefits us all.”

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The Earthshot Prize recognises initiatives across five categories: Build a Waste-Free World, Clean Our Air, Fix Our Climate, Protect and Restore Nature, and Revive Our Oceans. The finalists range from grassroots organisations and businesses to governments and technology-driven ventures.

The awards night will see the presence of prominent Indian and international personalities, including Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonam Kapoor, Rami Malek and Simone Ashley. British band Take That will perform in India for the first time. The musical line-up will also feature Shashwat Sachdev, a renowned Indian composer, music producer and two-time National Award winner; Wild Wild Women, India’s first all-female hip-hop collective; and Mumbai-based pianist and composer Merlin D’Souza.

The Earthshot Prize Summit is sponsored by the Serum Institute of India. Prime Video, the exclusive global streaming partner, will stream the awards night across more than 240 countries and territories in over 40 languages from November 30.