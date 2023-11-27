Kalyan: A three-foot-long rat snake, colloquially called Dhaman, was rescued from a Kalyan-based private hospital on Saturday after the staff discovered it coiled around an oxygen cylinder at the intensive care unit (ICU) where around five patients were admitted. Rat snake found at Kalyan hospital ICU, rescued

The Indian Rat Snake is a non-venomous species that poses no threat to humans. The snake is often misidentified as a cobra due to its resemblance to the highly venomous snake.

The Wild Animal and Reptile Rescue Foundation (WARR) sent a two-member team after they were informed about the snake being spotted at the hospital around 1.30pm. Rescuers Prem Aher and Akshay Venkhede were dispatched to carry out the operation.

“The snake is currently kept under observation for a few hours for a basic medical fitness test and once deemed fit, it will be released back into its natural habitat,” said Prem Aher.

On Thursday, an Indian Rock Python, locally known as Ajgar, measuring 8 feet, created a stir at a construction site in Kamba Village, Kalyan on Kalyan-Murbad Road. The sighting prompted panic among the locals, leading to the swift response from the forest and local administration officials, who successfully rescued the python on Thursday night.