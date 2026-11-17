MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court recently said that a redevelopment project cannot be complete only because original inhabitants of a building were handed over the possession of their new flats when completion of the work as per sanctioned plans and obtaining an occupation certificate were responsibilities accepted by the builder.

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The court directed the developer who failed to complete the redevelopment of a building in Kurla East as per sanctioned plans, to hand over the original redevelopment papers of an agreement of 2007, and permitted the housing society to proceed with the redevelopment through another builder or by itself.

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The court noted that the builders had constructed seven out of nine redeveloped floors and rehoused the occupants of the original building. However, the building remained incomplete and nine of the ten flats on the yet to be built eighth floor were sold by the developer.

“Merely because the members were given possession of their rehabilitation flats, their right to have the building completed according to the sanctioned plans and to obtain occupation certificate does not come to an end,” a single judge bench of justice Amit Borkar observed in his order passed earlier this month.

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{{^usCountry}} The court also restrained the developer from obstructing the society’s appointment of another builder or self-redevelopment and said that the developer should hand over original documents including the development agreement (DA) of December 13, 2007, the supplemental DA of May 5, 2012, and a deed of assignment of November 9, 2015, the commencement certificates, approved plans and NOCs procured for the project within two weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court also restrained the developer from obstructing the society’s appointment of another builder or self-redevelopment and said that the developer should hand over original documents including the development agreement (DA) of December 13, 2007, the supplemental DA of May 5, 2012, and a deed of assignment of November 9, 2015, the commencement certificates, approved plans and NOCs procured for the project within two weeks. {{/usCountry}}

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The Nehru Nagar Amrapali Co-operative Housing Society (NNACHS) had moved the High Court urging it to direct the developers Rebuild and Pearl Concept Habitat (PCH) LLP to hand over the original documents of the redevelopment project initiated 18 years ago. The housing society contended that the developers had no right to continue as developers of the project to redevelop building no. 133 at Nehru Nagar in Kurla East, as the society had terminated its agreement with the developers.

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According to the agreement, the developer was to redevelop a ground-plus-four structure that formed the 40-member NNACHS. The agreed carpet area was 323 sq ft with a niche and flower bed area. While Rebuild completed the construction of seven out of nine floors of the building, Pearl stepped in in 2015 after the rebuild ran into financial trouble and was unable to complete the project. The court was informed that the developers had also accepted payments from new flat purchasers in the redeveloped building.

The society had alleged that the builders constructed up to the seventh floor and failed to procure the permissions to construct the higher floors. They also said that the construction quality was poor. The builders, however, denied these allegations and said that the 40 members of the society had already been rehoused in the rebuilt seven floors.

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Justice Borkar said that this was not a case in which the builder had completed no work at all. However, the builder cannot say that since he had handed over the possession of the rehabilitation flats to the original members, the redevelopment was complete.

“Completiton of the remaining work and obtaining the occupation certificate were important responsibilities accepted by the Respondent no. 2 (PCH) under the deed of assignment,” the court observed.

The court said that while the financial dispute between the society and the builder could be pursued before an arbitration tribunal, the builder had to protect the interests of the new flat purchasers who had bought flats on the eighth floor.