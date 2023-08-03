Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Noted Marathi poet Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor, 81, dies

ByVicky Pathare
Aug 03, 2023 01:10 PM IST

Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor, renowned Marathi poet and lyricist, passed away at the age of 81 in Pune. He was known for his poems and lyrics for Marathi movies.

PUNE: Noted Marathi poet and lyricist Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor, popularly known as Na Dho Mahanor, died at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Pune on Thursday morning, his family said. He was 81.

Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor was best known for his poems and lyrics for Marathi movies. (Sourced)
Mahanor was undergoing treatment at Ruby Hospital in Pune and was on life support systems for the last few days, his grandson Shashikant Manohar said.

Mahanor was best known for his poems and lyrics for Marathi movies.

Born in 1942, Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor was awarded Padma Shri in 1991.

He had also been a member of the state legislative council.

Mahanor penned several popular poems and songs, including ‘Jagala Prem Arpave’, ‘Ganga Wahu De Nirmal’ and ‘Divelaganichi Vel’, and also wrote songs for Marathi movies like ‘Ek Hota Vidushak’, ‘Jait Re Jait’, ‘Sarja’ and others.

He is survived by two sons and three daughters.

His last rites will be performed at his native place Palaskheda in Aurangabad district, the family said.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “With Mahanor’s death, the state has lost a poet who sung songs of the soil. His literary works had an authentic earthy touch”.

