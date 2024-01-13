Residents celebrate the launching of Kharkopar-Uran train service

Navi Mumbai: Paralysed from the waist down and commuting with the help of an electric scooter, 46-year-old Sandesh Yeshudas Rajaguru, a food delivery executive, mirrors the eagerness with which Uran residents were awaiting for getting the rail services commissioned. Navi Mumbai, India - Jan. 12, 2024:During PM Narendra Modi flags off trains starting from Uran to Nerul at Uran in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, January 12, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Rajaguru was amongst the thousands who flocked the Uran railway station on Friday to witness the virtual flagging-off ceremony of the Kharkopar-Uran train service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I was curious to see whether the station is disabled-friendly so I too could commute to other parts of the city. Although the station has a ramp, the distance between the platform and the train is quite high therefore boarding the train is not possible. I brought this to the notice of the railway officials, and they have assured us of working out a solution,” said Rajguru.

The 14.60 km Kharkopar-Uran route is part of the 27km route of the Belapur-Seawood-Uran project. The route consists of five new stations and has been commissioned at the cost of ₹1,433 crore.

Sharing similar excitement was the standard 1 to IV school children from Zilla Parishad. Students were brought to see the train and the station. “It is not every day that these kids get to see such special arrangements made for starting a train service. Right from the red carpet to the setting up of a podium right in the midst of the station is a unique experience for these kids. Since it was a holiday we decided to take them for a field trip,” said class teacher Meenakshi Janardhan from Bokadvira village.

At 5.39 Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing from Ulwe, gave the green signal for the motormen to commence the train’s maiden journey from Uran railway station.

The administrative leave declared for schools and colleges on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Navi Mumbai became the reason for families to visit the railway station and take selfies alongside the train decked in flowers. Making the most of the event were vloggers and social media influencers.

Resonating the sentiments of the public is a retired central railway employee. Anant Keshav Jhambale retired in 2020, hoping for the service to begin for over 2 decades. “To reach Uran the only means of cheap transport was the state transport bus or else hire a shared auto. Both were time-consuming, uncomfortable and unpredictable. During my tenure in railways, I have struggled to reach office so to see the service finally starting is overwhelming,” said Jhambale.

Officials informed that 40 suburban services presently running between Nerul and Belapur to Kharkopar will now be extended to Uran. “From next week onwards the extended services will be operational thereby enhancing connectivity to SEZ areas.