MUMBAI: Daginawala Mansion became a misnomer for the sprawling building opposite the railway station in Mahim a long time ago. “I woke up one morning five months ago to find a portion of my ceiling lying on the floor. Every few days, bits and pieces of the building keep falling. We have learnt to live with fear,” says 70-year-old resident Jayant Gawde.

Occupying a 3,600-sq m plot and originally housing 96 tenants, the Daginawala Mansion began to fall apart decades ago. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

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Occupying a 3,600-sq m plot and originally housing 96 tenants, the cessed building began to fall apart decades ago, and now bears damaged concrete surfaces, exposed and rusted metal sheets, makeshift tarpaulin roofing and vegetation growing through windows and balconies.

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The 60 families who remain saw a ray of hope nine years ago, when they were granted a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to redevelop the 90-year-old building – but the project stalled. To restart the process, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada ) sent the developer, Reshma Construction, a show-cause notice on Monday, seeking an explanation from the developer before initiating the process to revoke the NOC. A hearing with the developer has been scheduled for Wednesday.

The notice follows several hearings and stakeholder meetings on the lack of progress in the redevelopment project. Mhada had contemplated cancelling the NOC in May as the developer had done little to safeguard the premises and prevent any loss of life despite the building’s highly dilapidated condition.

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{{^usCountry}} Monday’s notice to the developer has not exactly brought the residents any relief. They worry that revoking the NOC without an alternative could further delay a redevelopment they have been waiting for since 2017. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Monday’s notice to the developer has not exactly brought the residents any relief. They worry that revoking the NOC without an alternative could further delay a redevelopment they have been waiting for since 2017. {{/usCountry}}

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“The developer told us in July that they would need six months to renew the Intimation of Disapproval (IOD). We have been patiently waiting, and now Mhada wants to cancel the NOC. We do not understand what purpose this will serve,” says Archis Kamath, chairperson of the Daginawala Tenants’ Association. “This move has pitted us against the developer, due to which she is not willing to talk to us. We don’t want the NOC to be cancelled; we want the work to be expedited,” Kamath said.

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In its response to an earlier Mhada communication dated August 17, Reshma Construction attributed the delay to “unforeseen circumstances”, including the death of a director of the Rizvi Group, which was to lead the redevelopment project. This was followed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company said these developments had delayed the processing of the redevelopment proposal.

Reshma Rizvi, proprietor of Reshma Construction, refused to comment on the show cause notice. Milind Shambharkar, chief officer of the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) did not respond to HT’s calls and messages seeking comment.