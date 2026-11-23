Mumbai: Two road accidents in Raigad within 24 hours claimed the lives of two two-wheeler riders, with one of the crashes exposing alleged safety lapses at a road construction site. A 52-year-old motorcyclist died after his bike plunged into an unmarked excavation in Alibaug on Thursday evening, a pillion rider was killed when a speeding tourist bus rammed an Activa scooter in Nagothane on Friday morning.

Roadwork pit, bus crash claim 2 lives in Raigad

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The first accident took place around 7.15 pm on November 19 near Khargalli bus stop at Nagaon on the Nagaon-Revdanda Road. Prakash Bhagat, 52, was returning home on his motorcycle from Revdanda towards Nagaon after filling petrol when he rode into an excavation at a road construction site.

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According to the police complaint, a nearly one-foot-deep pit had been dug for ongoing cement concrete road work, with the excavated soil left piled up on the road. However, the contractor had allegedly failed to put up barricades, blinkers or warning boards, or deploy safety personnel to alert passing motorists.

With no warning signs in place and darkness settling in, Bhagat allegedly failed to spot the excavation. His motorcycle went airborne before plunging into the pit. He sustained fatal injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} Alibaug police have arrested the contractor’s manager and site engineer for allegedly failing to ensure basic safety arrangements at the site. A case has been registered against them under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alibaug police have arrested the contractor’s manager and site engineer for allegedly failing to ensure basic safety arrangements at the site. A case has been registered against them under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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In the second accident, a pillion rider lost their life after a Shivshahi bus allegedly crashed into an Activa scooter on a bridge near Kamat Hotel in Nagothane around 8.15 am on November 20.

According to Nagothane police, the bus was heading towards Goa when it hit the scooter on the Goa-bound lane, around 200 metres ahead of Kamat Hotel. The bus driver is a resident of Jamkar Chawl in Shrivardhan.

The impact left the scooter’s pillion rider seriously injured. The victim later died of the injuries, while the person riding the Activa escaped with minor injuries. The scooter was also damaged.

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Nagothane police have registered a case against the bus driver under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act and Sections 106(1), 281, 125(a), 125(b), 115(2), 351(2) and 351(3) of the BNS.