RPF constable saves woman, child who fall into gap between platform and train
RPF constable Jyoti Panchdhe who rescued the woman and her three-year-old child has been with the force for just 18 months
MUMBAI: The presence of mind of a woman constable with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) helped save the life of a mother and her three-year-old child who fell into the gap between train and platform on Tuesday afternoon.
The woman was trying to board a moving Kamyani Express on platform number 3 at the nodal Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, in Kurla.
Constable Jyoti Panchdhe not only rescued the duo but also ensured that the mother and child board the train.
Panchdhe was on duty at platform number 3 when the Varanasi-bound train arrived.
“After the train started moving, I noticed a lady with a child in one hand and a bag in the other trying to board the moving train. She lost balance and fell into the gap between the train and platform, I was just a few steps away so immediately reached out and pulled her towards the platform,” said Panchdhe.
Since the mother was holding on to her child tightly, the child was not hurt. The incident occurred around 2pm when the Kamyani Express was leaving the platform.
“Her husband had boarded the train but she could not step in on time leading to the accident,” said Panchdhe who has been with the RPF for 18 months.
Reacting to the commotion, the train driver halted the train for a few minutes. This gave Panchdhe time to help the woman board the train.
Keshav Rana, inspector, RPF Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, said, “Although during training all RPF officers are taught to prioritise the life of passengers, this is also an act of humanity. Despite being relatively new in the field, she showed presence of mind at the nick of time.”
-
Karnataka aims to convert 35,000 buses into electric by 2030
Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said the state government aims to convert all 35,000 buses into electric vehicles by 2030. The Minister was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Tanveer Sait in the legislative assembly, during the question hour. According to the Minister, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation does not purchase electric buses, but is operating them on a contract basis.
-
Ahmedabad: Seven workers killed after elevator crashes to ground
Seven labourers were killed and one was seriously injured after falling to the ground while working inside an elevator shaft at an under-construction building in Ahmedabad city on Wednesday morning, police said. Police had earlier put the death toll at eight, but an official later said one worker was undergoing treatment. The incident took place around 9:30 am at the site located near Gujarat University.
-
Heavy rain likely in parts of Rajasthan during next 48 hours
Heavy rain is likely in several parts of Rajasthan during the next 48 hours due to a low pressure area that has developed over Madhya Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Wednesday. There is also a possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday, it said. A low pressure area has developed over Madhya Pradesh and is currently located over the northwestern part of the state.
-
‘A day in Bengaluru’ meme is going viral. See hilarious posts here
A Twitter post depicting "a day in Bengaluru" is going viral on social media evoking laughter and relatability. A Twitter handle wrote, “for bangalore people on my timeline,” and shared a hilarious post that was a collage of four separate videos. While another tweeted, “Why are memes so relatable these days?” A Twitter user called Vanshika Garg wrote, “Bangalore people gonna tell their kids, how they used to cross river to go to office everyday."
-
'Kartavya Path' to have 90 ice cream carts, 30 water vending machines: NDMC
The newly-christened Kartavya Path can have a maximum of 120 ice-cream carts and water dispensing trolleys at six vending locations, NDMC said on Wednesday. New Delhi Municipal Council Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said that there are six vending zones on Kartavya Path--a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate between Central Vista Lawns and India Gate. He said that an order to this effect has also been issued. The NDMC order said that ice cream trolley trade licences have been issued.
