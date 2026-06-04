RTO conducts first Marathi-speaking session for auto-taxi drivers

MUMBAI: An illustrated sheet with 15 simple Marathi conversations between a passenger and a driver was the centrepiece of the first Marathi language training session for autorickshaw and taxi drivers held at the Wadala Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Wednesday. Mumbai, India. June 03, 2026 - Wadala Regional Transport Office (RTO) launched the Marathi learning class for non-Maharashtrian Rickshaw and Taxi drivers at the RTO office in Wadala, following the Maharashtra government's mandate that all auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers possess a working knowledge of spoken Marathi to communicate destinations and fares to passengers. Mumbai, India. June 03, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

Around 70 drivers attended the pilot session, conducted by six teachers from organisations and educational institutions specialising in Marathi. The initiative follows the Maharashtra government’s recent push to ensure that auto and taxi drivers possess a working knowledge of Marathi.

Wednesday’s session focused on practical, everyday interactions, such as sentences used to accept and ferry passengers, expressing details of the journey, fare, probable journey time, whether music can be played, and requests to ride carefully. Of course, no such session would be complete without sentences for situations where a ride has to be declined.

Drivers began arriving at the Wadala RTO around noon. According to an RTO officer, 60-70 drivers who were scheduled to come for the renewal of their vehicle fitness certificates and other work were part of the training session.

For the first hour, details such as the drivers’ names, permit numbers, driving licenses, address proofs, and other information were noted. “The drivers were then taken to a hall, where they were given formal teaching of the Marathi language. The drivers said that they understood the language, but just that they cannot converse and that they are happy with this initiative,” said an officer from Wadala RTO.

Officials said at least four such sessions will be conducted over the next month. “The drivers have been informed that these lectures are important and that it is mandatory for them to attend all four sessions. They were asked to sign against their name in the register as well,” said an RTO officer.

After completing the sessions, the drivers will have to take a test and obtain a certificate. The RTOs are trying to increase the number of such sessions conducted per day, depending on footfall. They are also in talks with unions to bring as many drivers as possible, officials said.

The programme is also expected to include simple reading and writing lessons, along with audio-based conversational training. If the pilot batches receive a good response, RTOs plan to expand the initiative to more drivers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

According to Rule 24 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, while renewing licences, authorities are required to verify whether licence holders/badge holders possess adequate knowledge of the geographical area in which they intend to operate their autorickshaws or taxis, as well as a working knowledge of the Marathi language.

Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik had earlier announced that drivers who lack practical knowledge of Marathi would be required to undergo language training by August 15. The state government has maintained that the programme is intended to improve communication between drivers and passengers and help drivers comply with existing licensing requirements.

The move comes amid a renewed political focus on the use of Marathi in Mumbai, where concerns about the declining use of the language have frequently figured in political discourse.