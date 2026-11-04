MUMBAI: Television actress Rupali Ganguly has approached the Bombay High Court seeking protection against the alleged misuse of her identity, including the creation of obscene images and videos using artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology. The actor is best known for starring in TV shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa.

Rupali Ganguly moves HC against AI deepfakes, misuse of identity

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In a commercial intellectual property suit filed through advocate Sana Raees Khan, Ganguly has named 18 defendants, including e-commerce portals and social media intermediaries. She has alleged that unauthorised merchandise, advertisements, promotional material, videos, images and social media content are being circulated in a manner that falsely suggests her endorsement or association.

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“Defendants are employing emerging technologies, including AI, deepfakes, voice cloning, face-morphing and other digital manipulation techniques, to create fabricated and misleading representations of the Plaintiff (Ganguly),” the suit says.

Such content, she has argued, infringes her personality and publicity rights and also violates her right to privacy and dignity, while exposing the public to deception and potential fraud.

Ganguly has also complained of obscene and distasteful videos and photographs featuring her, allegedly created using AI and deepfake technology by unidentified individuals. Their circulation is causing her mental trauma and harassment and affecting her dignity, the suit states.

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{{^usCountry}} She has argued that the unauthorised use of her identity is damaging her goodwill and reputation and depriving her of legitimate endorsement and commercial opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She has argued that the unauthorised use of her identity is damaging her goodwill and reputation and depriving her of legitimate endorsement and commercial opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

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The suit also points to the difficulty of taking action against websites operating across different jurisdictions, with the allegedly infringing material remaining accessible across India. “Such unauthorised dissemination not only undermines her rights but also causes grave economic and personal harm to the Plaintiff,” it adds.

Stating that such activities are bound to “tarnish her reputation and ought to be nipped in the bud”, Ganguly has sought a permanent injunction restraining the defendants from using her name, voice, image and likeness for commercial or personal gain without her consent. She has also sought ₹5 lakh in damages and directions to block access to links, websites and mobile applications carrying the allegedly infringing content.