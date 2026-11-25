Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has accused Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat of demanding a ₹5 crore bribe to approve a Latur-based organisation’s ₹25 crore project proposal. He demanded Shirsat’s removal. Shirsat denied the allegations.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I am ready to pay ₹5 crore, but Sanjay Shirsat must sign the proposal. I am even ready to face an ED investigation, but I want to meet Shirsat and pay him ₹5 crore,” said Raut at a press conference with Narsing Urgir, who submitted the proposal.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Urgir said his organisation, Aarti Sevabhavi Sanstha, submitted the proposal on October 6 to the social justice department for setting up the training centre in Latur. He alleged that Shirsat demanded 20% of the project cost, approximately ₹5 crore, as a bribe at his private residence in Mumbai.

Urgir claimed that the proposal remained pending because he refused to pay the amount. He said he earlier approached authorities and Anti-Corruption Bureau, but received no response.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Raut alleged that seven to eight ministers are involved in extortion and corruption and were no longer following chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s instructions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raut alleged that seven to eight ministers are involved in extortion and corruption and were no longer following chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s instructions. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Shirsat said the complainant has no credibility and faces several charges. “These are baseless allegations. Narsing Urgir is a blackmailer, and there are many complaints against him.”