School teacher booked for subjecting class 10 student to corporal punishment

Kalyan: The police booked a teacher for allegedly using corporal punishment on a 15-year-old student, of Shakuntala School, which fractured his right hand. Based on the complaint filed by the parents, the Titwala police booked the teacher on Friday.

As per the complainant Smitesh Jagtap, a class 10 student at Shakuntala School in Titwala, his teacher, Priya Singh (30) beat him on his right-hand multiple times with a stick leading to two fractures.

Ramesh Jagtap, 42, his father said, “On Friday when I went to school to pick up Smitesh, he complained of pain in the hand. On returning home we observed a swelling on the hand. Later, the doctor claimed my son has suffered two fractures on his hand. We took the matter to the police station and lodged a complaint.”

According to Smitesh, while he was returning from the washroom to the classroom one of his classmates pushed him from the back. “When I asked why he did that, he threatened to complain to the teacher and said he would tell her that I had abused him. He then went to the teacher and complained, following which both of us were called by her. When my classmate told the teacher that I had abused him the teacher used the stick to hit me on my right hand which led to the fracture,” said Smitesh, in his complaint to the police.

The Titwala police booked the teacher under section 325 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt. “We have registered a case based on the complaint and will take statements from everyone after questioning and then take legal action,” said an officer of Titwala police, who did not wish to be named.

Dinesh Kapoor, secretary of Shakuntala School, said, “We are also investigating the matter parallelly. If the teacher is at fault, we will take necessary action. At the same time, we will check the CCTV footage and speak to other students to know more about the incident. The incident took place at 11.30 am and the boy left the school at 12.30 pm. He did not complain about any pain when he was in school and his parents did not approach us with the complaint. They directly went to the police. We will cooperate for any kind of investigation by the police.”

When queried about the incident, the accused teacher, Singh said, “I was in another class when the incident took place between Smitesh and his classmate. They came to me and the other student complained about Smitesh abusing him. I asked Smitesh and he spoke to me rudely too. I asked him to hold out his palm and hit with a pencil; not stick. He did not complain of any pain after that to us. He apologised to the principal too for being rude. I did not do anything deliberately.”

