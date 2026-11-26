MUMBAI: Around 2 lakh teachers working in the state’s 64,000 schools across Maharashtra have decided to go on a digital non-cooperation movement from December 1 to protest against online tasks and mobile applications they are compelled to use – a burden they say is affecting classroom teaching.

School teachers log out in protest against non-teaching duties more less

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The decision was taken at a meeting of representatives of various teachers’ organisations held at Shikshak Bhavan in Pune on Tuesday. In the first phase teachers will exit WhatsApp groups created by Block Resource Centres (BRCs) and Cluster Resource Centres (CRCs) – hubs that provide academic, technical and administrative support to schools -- and non-governmental organisations (NGOs). Teachers will also not turn on additional mobile applications through which online activities are assigned to them.

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Vijay Kombe, state president of the Maharashtra Rajya Prathamik Shikshak Samiti, said, “Teachers are unable to carry out their primary responsibility of teaching as they are severely burdened by online tasks. A single principal is part of over 20 WhatsApp groups and is expected to follow instructions received through them. Teachers are also being asked to download and use several applications developed by government departments and NGOs. We have now decided to launch a digital non-cooperation movement from December 1.”

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{{^usCountry}} He, however, clarified that teachers will continue to use applications directly related to school activities. “We will continue working on student-centric applications and digital tasks such as uploading attendance, mid-day meal data etc. We object to activities that add to our workload,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He, however, clarified that teachers will continue to use applications directly related to school activities. “We will continue working on student-centric applications and digital tasks such as uploading attendance, mid-day meal data etc. We object to activities that add to our workload,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Many teachers’ organisations say repeated requests to the government in the past to reduce online workload has not yielded any result.

Bhausaheb Chaskar, a teacher-activist, said, while the government has fixed Saturday for collecting information such as student data, photos and videos, of various school activities, teachers continue to receive requests for data on WhatsApp throughout the week, affecting teaching time and causing unnecessary stress.

Chaskar pointed out that the situation is particularly difficult in schools run by just two teachers, “where one has to take charge of administrative work and the other as the headmaster”.

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“Teachers are unhappy; their anger was seen during the protest outside the district education office at Ahilyanagar on November 4, when most exited from their official WhatsApp groups,” said Chaskar, adding that the administration should create a separate system to collect information and stop asking teachers to submit the same data repeatedly. “A teacher’s job is to teach, and schools should not be turned into centres for collecting information. The academic timetable is already compromised. Saving teachers’ classroom time is necessary to improve the quality of education.”

A teacher from Palghar district said, “My mornings start with checking WhatsApp groups for new instructions from the authorities. Once I reach school and begin teaching, I am interrupted by a link that pops up asking me to fill out some form or the other. This happens twice a week and takes nearly half an hour each time. Apart from this, I also have to mark attendance on various apps and update information about the mid-day meal scheme.”

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A teacher from Shahapur said much time is also spent in filling out information and attending to representatives of various organisations visiting schools on the department’s instructions.

“Several organisations visit schools – some to review academic performance, check attendance, while others visit for different reasons,” he said. “As we are constantly on the phone, some students question us why we can’t practise what we preach.”

The organisations are also planning to submit representations to the concerned authorities at the state, district and taluka levels, seeking relief from unnecessary online work.

Meanwhile, senior education department officials said they had not received any official communication from the teachers’ organisations regarding the proposed protest. “We have not received any official correspondence from the organisations yet. Once we receive it, we will look into the matter and take appropriate action,” a senior education department official said.