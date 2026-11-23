Mumbai: Once the nerve centre of security services firm Topsgrup, its former head office in Goregaon East is now headed for auction. Indian Bank and Union Bank of India are seeking to recover a combined ₹93.49 crore in dues through the sale of the property. However, the reserve price for the building and its leasehold plot has been fixed at just ₹15.61 crore.

Security firm Topsgrup’s HQ goes under hammer at ₹15.6 crore more less

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The immovable assets are situated on a 910.08-sq-metre (9,796.10-sq-ft) leasehold plot at Royal Palms, next to Piccadilly Apartment 1. The commercial building, which once housed the company’s head office, has a floor space index (FSI) of approximately 15,000 sq ft, according to a person familiar with the auction plans.

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Indian Bank’s Stressed Assets Management Branch will conduct the e-auction, with the reserve price fixed at ₹15,60,96,000.

The property is registered in the name of Topsgrup Services and Solutions Limited, formerly known as Tops Security Limited. It had encumbrances and was attached as part of liquidation proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The proposed sale is intended to recover outstanding dues.

Apart from the loans owed to the two banks, the company has outstanding liabilities of ₹6.40 crore to Royal Palms, up to the financial year 2025-26, and ₹1.49 crore in property tax dues to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), as of March 31, 2026. Another ₹18 lakh was outstanding in electricity bills as of February 9, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} In February 2021, the Mumbai bench of the NCLT admitted insolvency proceedings against Topsgrup Services and Solutions Ltd. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In February 2021, the Mumbai bench of the NCLT admitted insolvency proceedings against Topsgrup Services and Solutions Ltd. {{/usCountry}}

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The company’s promoter, Rahul Nanda, was also investigated over allegations of money laundering and siphoning off ₹186 crore from group companies through remittances to accounts held by him, family members and friends.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had reportedly traced deposits from Topsgrup into Nanda’s personal account in the United Kingdom. Investigators also alleged that gift deeds were used to transfer money overseas.

During the investigation in 2021, Maharashtra’s then transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, who was with the undivided Shiv Sena, also came under the scrutiny of investigating agencies. Sarnaik’s premises had been raided in 2020. A few months later, he wrote to then Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to reconcile with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that this would end the alleged harassment by central investigating agencies. The Shiv Sena split on June 21, 2022.

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Separately, in June 2025, the Bombay High Court set aside an order passed by the Esplanade Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court accepting a closure report filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Topsgrup Services and Solutions Ltd. The HC passed the order on a petition filed by the ED.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in security guard contracts worth ₹175 crore awarded by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Amit Chandole, a close aide of Sarnaik, was also allegedly involved.