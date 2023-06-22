Senior citizen dies while travelling in BEST bus

Mumbai A 79-year-old man travelling in a BEST bus (route number 124) on Wednesday died after complaining of chest pain. HT Image

He was on the bus route from Worli depot to Colaba. At around noon, Mahesh Anarkat, experienced severe chest pain when the bus reached Nagpada bus stop.

As Anarkat complained of severe chest pain when the bus reached Nagpada bus stop, the bus driver and fellow passengers rushed him to the nearest hospital.

“He was immediately taken to civic-run JJ Hospital for treatment where he was declared dead before admission at 12.15 pm by the on-duty doctor,” said a BEST spokesperson.

The cause of the death is still uncertain, but it is most likely to be a heart-attack, said the on-duty doctor.

This is reported to be the fourth incident other than the three accidents that happened recently involving BEST buses.

On Tuesday, a 33-year-old pedestrian died and three women, were injured in a BEST bus crash in Borivli. On Wednesday, a bus collided with an electric pole and hit three pedestrians. On Sunday, a 48-year-old woman riding pillion was crushed to death under the rear tyre of a BEST bus in Dadar.

“There is a need to review the mental and physical health of bus drivers especially those on wet lease. There is a need to give periodic training to these drivers, else the image of BEST will be impacted,” said a former BEST Committee member.