Senior citizen threatens suicide over compensation issue

MUMBAI: Arvind Patil, a 65-year-old resident of Hari Om Nagar in Panvel, created a tense situation on Tuesday afternoon at the Mantralaya Annexe when he threatened to jump from the ledge of the fourth floor. Patil, who had come to address issues regarding compensation for his land acquired for the Karad-Chiplun Highway, was frustrated after not receiving a satisfactory response from officials. HT Image

According to DCP Prashant Pardeshi of Mantralaya Security, despite efforts by police and staff to convince him otherwise, Patil remained adamant. Fire brigade personnel were called in, deploying an aerial ladder platform to manage the situation. Eventually, after an hour, he was safely nabbed.

After interrogation by the police, Patil was brought before Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, who patiently listened to his grievances. Sources within Mantralaya revealed that Saunik intervened by contacting the Collector of Satara to address Patil’s longstanding payment issues.

Following the incident, Patil was cautioned and released. Saunik, who also serves as the Additional Chief Secretary of Administrative Reforms, had previously initiated measures to enhance safety at Mantralaya, including installing wired nets in the main building to prevent suicides. Similar protective measures are now being considered for the annexe building, including the installation of protective grills.