 Senior citizen threatens suicide over compensation issue | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Senior citizen threatens suicide over compensation issue

ByYogesh Naik
Jul 10, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Arvind Patil, a 65-year-old resident of Hari Om Nagar in Panvel, created a tense situation on Tuesday afternoon at the Mantralaya Annexe when he threatened to jump from the ledge of the fourth floor

MUMBAI: Arvind Patil, a 65-year-old resident of Hari Om Nagar in Panvel, created a tense situation on Tuesday afternoon at the Mantralaya Annexe when he threatened to jump from the ledge of the fourth floor. Patil, who had come to address issues regarding compensation for his land acquired for the Karad-Chiplun Highway, was frustrated after not receiving a satisfactory response from officials.

HT Image
HT Image

According to DCP Prashant Pardeshi of Mantralaya Security, despite efforts by police and staff to convince him otherwise, Patil remained adamant. Fire brigade personnel were called in, deploying an aerial ladder platform to manage the situation. Eventually, after an hour, he was safely nabbed.

After interrogation by the police, Patil was brought before Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, who patiently listened to his grievances. Sources within Mantralaya revealed that Saunik intervened by contacting the Collector of Satara to address Patil’s longstanding payment issues.

Following the incident, Patil was cautioned and released. Saunik, who also serves as the Additional Chief Secretary of Administrative Reforms, had previously initiated measures to enhance safety at Mantralaya, including installing wired nets in the main building to prevent suicides. Similar protective measures are now being considered for the annexe building, including the installation of protective grills.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Senior citizen threatens suicide over compensation issue
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On