Senior exec of multinational company booked for exploiting social media influencer

MUMBAI: The Versova police have booked a senior executive of a Hong Kong-based consumer electronics and personal computer manufacturer for allegedly stalking and sexually exploiting a social media influencer under false promise of marriage.

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The FIR was registered after the 34-year-old woman approached the police, stating she had been engaged in an online clothing business—with an individual who worked as west regional head of the marketing division of the multinational company.

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In his police complaint, she said she met the accused in 2023, and after a brief acquaintance the two got involved in an intimate relationship, as the man claimed that he was unmarried. The two travelled to Dubai and Thailand together where they engaged in physical relationship for around two years, up to May 2026.

The woman said later she found out that the accused was married and had been lying to her about his marital status and therefore tried to end the relationship, but the accused assured her that he would divorce his wife and marry her. The accused had also promised her that he would transfer 100% ownership of their retail business to her.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman said that she had trusted the accused and continued with their relationship; however in April 2026 she discovered that the accused had been convincing his wife not to divorce him. The complainant claimed that she then on May 2, 2026 blocked his mobile number after which he began stalking and harassing her and threatening her and her family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman said that she had trusted the accused and continued with their relationship; however in April 2026 she discovered that the accused had been convincing his wife not to divorce him. The complainant claimed that she then on May 2, 2026 blocked his mobile number after which he began stalking and harassing her and threatening her and her family. {{/usCountry}}

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She had then lodged police complaints based on which two non-cognisable offences were registered against the accused but the accused continued to harass her and therefore on Tuesday she approached the Versova police after which the police registered a case under Sections 69 (sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means or a false promise to marry) and 351 (assault) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

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“We are investigating the case and verifying the complaint,” said a police officer from Versova police station.