MUMBAI: As if underlining the very concerns of Shahunagar’s residents, a spokesperson of Adani Navbharat Developers Pvt Ltd (ANDPL) has urged them to sign a document pivotal to their rehabilitation under the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) even though the residents have sought a dialogue with the company before moving forward.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We appeal to all Shahunagar residents to come forward and execute the tripartite agreement within the next 30 days,” said a statement issued by ANDPL on Thursday. The appeal came a day after 200 residents of Shahunagar in Mahim stormed out of an awareness-cum-assistance camp on the Permanent Alternate Accommodation Agreement (PAAA), which will decide how they will be rehoused under the project.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Alleging an opaque approach adopted by ANDPL, which is executing the mega-redevelopment project in Dharavi, residents said their concerns about their new homes have not been addressed, neither has ANDPL shared information on how it intends to redevelop the 13 acres on which Shahunagar currently stands.

The company is urging Shahunagar’s residents – 876 families – to sign the PAAA so that the DRP can move forward. ANDPL’s statement on Thursday added, “This reflects the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) and ANDPL’s commitment to ensuring a transparent rehabilitation process and the timely delivery of permanent homes to residents.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ramakant Mhaske, chairperson of the Shahunagar G-Type Utkarsh Welfare Association, said, “We were not informed about the deadline for signing the PAAA at the camp on Wednesday. They have not visited our homes to communicate this to us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramakant Mhaske, chairperson of the Shahunagar G-Type Utkarsh Welfare Association, said, “We were not informed about the deadline for signing the PAAA at the camp on Wednesday. They have not visited our homes to communicate this to us.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The camp was jointly organised by the BMC, the DRP and ANDPL “to educate Shahunagar residents about rehabilitation benefits, transit arrangements and redevelopment timelines”. However, Rashmi Mhaske, one of the residents, remarked, “At the camp, they only showed us a presentation and when we raised questions, the organisers did not provide any answers.”

Reedan Fernando, another resident of the area, said only one junior civic staff member attended the camp and was neither authorised nor in a position to address residents’ concerns or make any commitments. “The person heading BMC’s estate department should have been present if they are serious about transparency,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ANDPL’s media statement also said permanent rehabilitation homes will be provided to Shahunagar residents “in the same locality” within 5 years of the handover of the redevelopment site. But residents are not convinced, saying the term in the “same locality” is vague. They fear being relocated far from their current homes and are demanding in-situ rehabilitation.

Speaking on behalf of Shahunagar’s residents, Ramakant Mhaske said they would not sign the PAAA as it is “one-sided” and drafted allegedly without consulting them or addressing their demands. “We are being treated as slum-dwellers, which we are not. We reside in legally constructed flats,” he said.

Residents are demanding in-situ rehabilitation and a carpet area of 750 sq ft instead of the 500 sq ft and 510 sq ft being offered for permanent homes.