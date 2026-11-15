Sharad Pawar should not ruin his political legacy: Saamana

MUMBAI: With speculation about a merger between the rival NCP factions subsiding, Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana launched a sharp attack on the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). It warned Pawar against ruining his political legacy by engaging with a faction that “grovels at the BJP’s feet”. The editorial said that while a handful of leaders in his party may be eager for ministerial berths, Pawar should not sacrifice his political legacy for their ambitions.

The editorial comes a day after Saamana editor and Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut visited the Maharashtra Congress headquarters and attended an event organised to observe the 137th birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. (HT Archive)

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Titled ‘Let’s play the merger game’, the editorial added, “At a time when Sharad Pawar’s party is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the INDIA bloc, entertaining such discussions is damaging to his political image.”

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It also said senior NCP (SP) leaders, including Supriya Sule, former NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil and incumbent state chief Shashikant Shinde, should not get carried away by the merger discussions.

The newspaper questioned the very rationale behind the proposed merger, asking, “Who will merge with whom?” It said the NCP (SP), which is part of the opposition alliance, should be wary of entering into an arrangement with a faction it accused of unquestioningly following the BJP’s political line.

The editorial comes a day after Saamana editor and Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut visited the Maharashtra Congress headquarters and attended an event organised to observe the 137th birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, first prime minister of the country and former Congress president.

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{{^usCountry}} The development underscores the growing cohesion between the Congress and Sena (UBT) as allies, while the NCP (SP), the third constituent of the MVA, faces questions over its ideological position. This assumes significance because Sharad Pawar was the architect of the three-party alliance in Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development underscores the growing cohesion between the Congress and Sena (UBT) as allies, while the NCP (SP), the third constituent of the MVA, faces questions over its ideological position. This assumes significance because Sharad Pawar was the architect of the three-party alliance in Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

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Turning its attention to the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, the editorial accused senior party leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare of repeatedly changing their position on the merger. It pointed out that while they had earlier maintained that Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar had never discussed a merger, they were now claiming that Ajit Pawar was keen on bringing the two factions together and that the merger would have gone though had he been alive.

The editorial alleged that after splitting the Sharad Pawar-led unified NCP, Ajit Pawar began feeling suffocated within the BJP-led government and wanted to reconsider his political course, but Patel and Tatkare created hurdles for the proposed merger. It hinted that Patel and Tatkare are now in favour of a merger as Sunetra Pawar’s son Parth has emerged as an influential figure in the party. “Patel and Tatkare consider Amit Shah their leader, but Parth Pawar is now the leader of the NCP. What are they supposed to do,” it asked.

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While Sunetra Pawar had said the outcome of any merger talks would be known at the appropriate time, and Sule had said the merger episode was over, the editorial questioned why those involved were unwilling to accept Sule’s position. “The merger game is becoming increasingly farcical with each passing day,” it concluded.

Reacting to the editorial, NCP (SP) national working president Supriya Sule said, “He Raut) is a senior leader of the MVA and, above all, like an elder brother to me. He has every right to comment on us, and I expect the same candour from Raut Saheb. If an elder brother cannot speak openly, then who else can? This is an integral part of our values, culture and upbringing.”