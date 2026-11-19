MUMBAI: A meeting called on Wednesday by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to protest against Sonia Gandhi’s “insult” of Hindutva idealogue V D Savarkar in her autobiography saw a bizarre and comedic twist when Sena spokesperson Shaina N C allegedly tore a picture of Bal Thackeray and found herself at the receiving end of protests by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). While Shaina denied tearing Thackeray’s picture, the incident set off a swirl of retaliation and counter-retaliation on social media and the streets.

Shaina NC maintained that she “only tore Mani Shankar Aiyar’s picture, and this is what the late Balasaheb would have done” (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

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The cascading chain of events began after Sena national spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam read from Sonia’s recently released autobiography ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’. An excerpt that had the party in a flap was: ‘While Congress freedom fighters were enduring assaults and imprisonment at the hands of the British rulers, senior ideologues of the RSS like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar were writing mercy petitions to their colonial masters, and their members were colluding with the British authorities as informers.’

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“The book shows Sonia’s hatred towards revolutionary freedom fighter Savarkar,” said Nirupam. “Indira Gandhi contributed towards a Savarkar memorial, but Sonia exhibited a hatred for Savarkar to get Muslim votes. She opposed a portrait of Savarkar in Parliament and wrote a letter to the then president APJ Abdul Kalam to not allow this. I demand a ban on her book.”

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{{^usCountry}} The party’s six spokespersons then protested by tearing pages from the memoir. In the melee, Shaina reportedly tore a separate photograph which the Shinde Sena had brought along to show how Sena founder Bal Thackeray had slapped an effigy of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for his comments on Savarkar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The party’s six spokespersons then protested by tearing pages from the memoir. In the melee, Shaina reportedly tore a separate photograph which the Shinde Sena had brought along to show how Sena founder Bal Thackeray had slapped an effigy of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for his comments on Savarkar. {{/usCountry}}

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Shaina, however, maintained that she “only tore Mani Shankar Aiyar’s picture, and this is what the late Balasaheb would have done”. As the Sena (UBT) protest against her intensified, she posted on X: ‘Show me where I have torn or disrespected Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray’s photograph. Deliberately twisting an incident to create a false narrative will not be tolerated. Anyone spreading defamatory claims against me will face legal action. And yes, as I have said, I will tear Manishankar Aiyar’s photograph a thousand times over and this is what Balasaheb taught us.’

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Shinde also denied that Thackeray’s photo was torn up. “Shaina has shown me what she tore,” he said. “No one from my party would ever insult Balasaheb.

Apart from Shaina, Sena spokespersons Anand Dube, Susiben Shah, Sheetal Mhatre and Sanjana Ghadi also addressed the press conference. While Shaina demanded that the publishers delete pages 201 and 443 which “insult” Savarkar, Mhatre sought to know the reaction of Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. “I wish to know whether this insult is acceptable to him,” she said. “Will he slap an effigy of Sonia Gandhi? I am waiting for the Sena (UBT) stand on this issue.”

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Responding to the Sena spokespersons’ allegations, Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “Savarkar’s grandson himself has accepted that Savarkar wrote a mercy petition. Soniaji has presented facts. The RSS, which admired Adolf Hitler, has always aimed to create a Hindu nation, with people of other faiths being relegated to second-class citizenship. And it has always seen the Congress as a stumbling block in the path of this aim.”

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Slamming Shinde’s colleagues for tearing Bal Thackeray’s picture, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut posted on social media: ‘Amit Shah’s Shinde Sena supporters are tearing up a photo of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray… These people have no ideology or morals, no single leader or loyalty… All these people who insulted Balasaheb should be publicly flogged.”

The incident echoed in the civic body where Sena (UBT) corporators protested at the BMC meeting. Raising slogans against the Shinde Sena in the corridor, a group of workers even went to their Nariman Point headquarters Balasaheb Bhavan to raise slogans there. “These people run the party on Balasaheb’s name and then tear his picture,” said Kishori Pednekar, leader of the opposition in the BMC.

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While BJP leader Pravin Darekar said, “Those agitating must be more cautious. They should apologise if they have torn Bal Thackeray’s photo accidentally.”