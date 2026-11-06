MUMBAI: Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday directed the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the rehabilitation of slum dwellers residing along the railway tracks from Kurla to Trombay. Ever since they were served eviction notices two months ago, the slum dwellers have been approaching various political parties to seek alternative accommodation.

Shinde takes up rehab issue of Kurla-Trombay slum dwellers served eviction notices

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Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar said that the railways had issued eviction notices to the slum dwellers without any clear plan for their rehabilitation. “I mentioned this to the deputy CM, and he called for a meeting,” he said.

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During the meeting, the issue of rehabilitating slum dwellers residing along the railway tracks from Chikhaliwadi and the Rashtriya Chemical Fertilisers headquarters to Mahul was raised. Shinde contacted union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, apprised him of the overall situation and requested him to intervene in the matter. Shinde said that the notices issued by the railway administration had caused anxiety among slum dwellers who had been residing in the area for over 15 years. He directed the SRA to coordinate with the BMC administration and other concerned agencies and submit a DPR for the slum dwellers’ rehabilitation, ensuring that no law-and-order situation arose as a result of any action in the prevailing circumstances.

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{{^usCountry}} The Central Railway spokesperson did not respond to calls from this paper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Central Railway spokesperson did not respond to calls from this paper. {{/usCountry}}

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The redevelopment of a BMC employees’ chawl at Khardev Nagar in Chembur East through the SRA was also discussed along with other pending issues. The redevelopment of residential cooperative housing societies belonging to BMC employees in the Chembur Assembly constituency was also taken up. Shinde stated that the government would consider introducing a new policy regarding the premiums charged for the redevelopment of housing societies belonging to municipal employees.

The meeting was attended by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, his son Sujit, former MP Rahul Shewale, MLA Tukaram Kate, MLA Dilip Lande, MLA Mangesh Kudalkar, Sujat Ambedkar and others. Principal Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister Naveen Sona, Mumbai Suburban District Collector Saurabh Katiyar, SRA Chief Executive Officer Mahendra Kalyankar, BMC additional commissioner Dr Avinash Dhakane, and senior officials from the MMRDA and other concerned departments participated in the meeting through video-conferencing.