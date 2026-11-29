MUMBAI: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has unanimously resolved to extend full support to the upcoming Constitutional Amendment and Delimitation Bills, which aim to pave the way for implementing 33% reservation for women in legislatures.

Shinde-led Shiv Sena backs delimitation bill ahead of Parliament’s special session more less

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The resolution was passed on Saturday afternoon during a meeting of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party at Nandanvan, the Malabar Hill residence of party chief and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

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Addressing the gathering, Shinde, who chaired the meeting, directed all 15 party MPs, including 13 from the Lok Sabha and two from the Rajya Sabha, to reach New Delhi by Sunday and stand united in support of the legislation during the upcoming special session of Parliament on November 30. He described the proposed bills as a historic step towards strengthening India’s democracy and enhancing women’s representation.

Shinde also expressed confidence that the proposed expansion of legislative seats following delimitation would give Maharashtra a stronger voice in Parliament and ensure more effective representation for its residents. Emphasising the need for the delimitation exercise, he noted that it is essential to address the growing imbalance in constituency sizes, pointing out that individual MPs currently represent approximately 2 to 2.5 million citizens in several constituencies.