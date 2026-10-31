Shiv Sena may suspend MLA Gaikwad for his remarks on farmer suicides

MUMBAI: Sanjay Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena’s Buldhana MLA, known for his egregious statements and violent behaviour, on Friday apologised for his latest shocker where he urged people not to attend the funerals of farmers who died by suicide to teach them a lesson. Gaikwad has been repeatedly warned by party chief Eknath Shinde about such conduct, and the Sena leadership is considering suspending him despite his apology. When asked about this, Gaikwad said he did not want to comment.

Mumbai, India. July 09, 2025: Sanjay Gaikwad, an MLA from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), arrived at the Maharashtra Assembly session with stale dal. He slapped a canteen staff member at the Akashwani MLA Hostel canteen who had served him the stale dal. Mumbai, India, July 09, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

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At a press conference at Buldhana on Thursday, Gaikwad had said, “Why are you committing suicide? If you have a problem, write to the government or MLA or MP. They can help. Such farmers leave their children and wives at the mercy of others. If they end their lives like this, then people must not go for the last rites. Let animals eat their bodies. If they realise the consequences, they will not kill themselves.”

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After facing statewide flak, Gaikwad spoke to the media on Friday, claiming that his statements in the viral reel were “misconstrued”. “I have not said anything about farmer suicides,” he said. “I have been in politics for 40 years and am also a farmer. I am sensitive towards farmers and I have always helped them and the kin of those who died by suicide. I have funded the household expenses of people who were in dire straits and I have constructed houses for farmers. I meant that farmers should consider what will happen to their family after them. Still, if they felt bad, I apologise.”

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{{^usCountry}} Gaikwad has a history of misconduct. As recently as six months ago, a police case was filed against him by Prakash Ambi, the publisher of Govind Pansare’s 1988 book ‘Kon Hota Shivaji’ (Who Was Shivaji?) for threatening to thrash him and pull out his tongue for using ‘Shivaji’ without honorifics. Earlier, in July 2025, Gaikwad had punched a staffer of the Akashwani MLA hostel canteen for bringing him “bad-quality” food. In March 2024, the Shiv Sena (UBT) circulated a video of him thrashing a youth with a police lathi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gaikwad has a history of misconduct. As recently as six months ago, a police case was filed against him by Prakash Ambi, the publisher of Govind Pansare’s 1988 book ‘Kon Hota Shivaji’ (Who Was Shivaji?) for threatening to thrash him and pull out his tongue for using ‘Shivaji’ without honorifics. Earlier, in July 2025, Gaikwad had punched a staffer of the Akashwani MLA hostel canteen for bringing him “bad-quality” food. In March 2024, the Shiv Sena (UBT) circulated a video of him thrashing a youth with a police lathi. {{/usCountry}}

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In September 2024, the MLA claimed he had hunted a tiger, an offence under the Wildlife Protection Act. In the same month, he offered ₹11 lakh to anyone taking on the task of slashing Rahul Gandhi’s throat. In 2021, when he was a part of the MVA government, he had declared that the Covid virus must be shoved down Devendra Fadnavis’ throat.

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Despite this abusive behaviour, all Gaikwad has got are warnings and no action has ever been taken against him by the Shiv Sena.