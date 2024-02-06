Some BMC-run CBSE schools fail to attain 50% response for admissions

Mumbai: Despite having received positive responses to new CBSE schools established by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from the academic year 2020-21, this year witnessed a tepid response from parents. During the admission process, the BMC observed diminished interest, particularly in five out of the 22 CBSE and IB schools under the civic body. In some cases, these schools have not even attained a 50% response for admissions. Some experts believe that the model of having a single CBSE school in each ward seems to be the reason behind declining interest. HT Image

According to data shared by the civic body, there are 7,900 seats available this year, with a total of 10,879 applications received. The BMC plans to conduct a lottery to allocate these seats, and selected students will secure admission from nursery to Class 6.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

A school in Mithagar, Mulund, saw 171 applications for 238 seats, while a school in Bora Bazar received only 23 applications for 612 seats. Another school in Shanti Nagar, Arthur Road, received 353 applications for 612 seats. Additionally, the Malvani Township school received 406 applications for 612 seats, and the Veer Savarkar Marg school in Vikhroli received 385 applications for 612 seats.

In an effort to attract more parents to civic-run schools, the BMC’s education department introduced the CBSE board in 10 schools starting from the academic year 2020-21. However, there has been a decline in overall applications this year. The model of having a single CBSE school in each ward seems to be facing challenges, prompting education activist Nitin Dalvi to suggest that BMC officials reevaluate the strategy based on the response from previous years.

Dalvi commented, “This year, the overall number of applications has also decreased. The approach of opening a single CBSE school in each ward is not proving effective. BMC officials must work on it, and based on the response from the previous year, officers must plan to open schools accordingly.”

Highlighting another perspective, Dalvi pointed out that although education in CBSE and ICSE schools provided by the BMC is free, parents often end up spending more on private classes for these curricula compared to state board classes. “This extra financial burden, along with the need for additional academic attention, is making some parents hesitate before enrolling their children in these schools,” he added.

Saiba Shaikh, a parent interested in applying to Malvani Township school, shared her concerns, saying, “I had heard that the school is good and free, so we were planning to apply. However, one of our relatives recently shifted their boy from an ICSE school to a state board school. The school teachers informed them that he was struggling with the curriculum and that it was better to shift him to a state-board-run school. Considering this, we have not applied for admission.”