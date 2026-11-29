MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has extended the cut-off date for regularising residential encroachments on government land from January 1, 2000, to January 1, 2011, allowing eligible occupants to seek legal ownership of their homes. The revised policy will apply across the state, except Mumbai. Encroachments by foreign nationals, including Bangladeshi nationals, will not be considered for regularisation.

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Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said residential structures built on government land before January 1, 2011, would not be demolished indiscriminately. However, only encroachments measuring up to 1,500 sq ft will qualify for regularisation. Structures exceeding this limit, as well as those that do not meet the prescribed conditions, will be removed.

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The policy will not cover encroachments on riverbeds, drains, grazing lands (Gairan), public roads, forests, cremation grounds and playgrounds, or land reserved for schools and hospitals. Such structures will be demolished, and affected families will be provided alternative housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Officials have also been directed to register police cases against those responsible for such encroachments.

To oversee the implementation of the scheme, Bawankule has appointed 115 co-chairpersons to the Assembly constituency-level review committees across the state. A Government Resolution (GR) announcing the appointments has been issued. The committees will monitor the regularisation process and review its implementation in their respective constituencies.