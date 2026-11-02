MUMBAI: After coming across cases of child marriage and deliveries involving minors in which fake Aadhaar cards were used to conceal their ages, the state government has now made school-leaving certificates or transfer certificates mandatory for the registration of marriages and pregnancies, particularly in rural areas.

State makes school-leaving certs mandatory for marriage and pregnancy registration

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Earlier this year, after 86 cases of minor girls’ deliveries in government and municipal hospitals came to light in Solapur district, the state government registered criminal cases against all those involved, including parents. It also announced that printing the dates of birth of the bride and groom on wedding invitations would be made mandatory. Sanjay Lakhe Patil, a member of the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR), however, revealed that despite the announcement, no government resolution had yet been issued.

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Although these measures proved effective, activists complained that fake Aadhaar cards were still being used to facilitate child marriages. Taking note of these complaints, the women and child development department has now made copies of school-leaving certificates or transfer certificates mandatory.

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{{^usCountry}} “All ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been informed through the district administrations to ensure that while registering new pregnancies, they verify the age of the women using their school-leaving or transfer certificates. This step is being taken following complaints that fake Aadhaar cards are being submitted to avoid action in cases of child marriage,” said an official from the department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been informed through the district administrations to ensure that while registering new pregnancies, they verify the age of the women using their school-leaving or transfer certificates. This step is being taken following complaints that fake Aadhaar cards are being submitted to avoid action in cases of child marriage,” said an official from the department. {{/usCountry}}

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Lakhe Patil said that the directions issued by the government were based on the MSCPCR’s recommendations. “We received many complaints from activists about parents of minor girls using fake Aadhaar cards,” he said. “This step will help reduce child marriages and unsafe pregnancies.”

Women and child development commissioner Varsha Ladda said, “We are also seeking cooperation from other departments to implement integrated program for the reduction of the child marriage cases through awareness and integrating schemes for the security and welfare of girls.”

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Pramod Zinjade of the Solapur-based Mahatma Phule Samajseva Manch, which works for the eradication of child marriage, said that such marriages were common among tribal communities, nomadic tribes and sugarcane cutters and parents from these communities resorted to getting fake Aadhaar cards made. “Hundreds of such cases have been reported in rural areas, including 55 in Akole in Ahmednagar district and over 30 in Beed in the recent past,” he said.

Zinjade also claimed that the government’s mandate of school-related documents for the registration of marriages and pregnancies came after demands from his NGO. When asked if school-leaving and transfer certificates too could be forged, he said they were not.