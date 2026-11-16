Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday placed Force One, the elite anti-terror commando unit set up after the 26/11 attacks, under the administrative and operational control of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), saying a unified command would allow faster decision-making and better coordination in counter-terrorism operations.

State merges command of anti-terror units

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In a government resolution issued on Monday, the state home department said that having the two specialised units under separate senior officers could create practical difficulties in coordination and unified leadership during operations. A common command would ensure a coordinated and effective response to terror threats, it said.

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The ATS is headed by ADGP-rank IPS officer Naval Bajaj, while Force One is headed by ADGP Krishna Prakash. Force One is headquartered in Goregaon and has an active strength of over 300 commandos.

The GR describes the two units’ roles as complementary. “While the ATS is responsible for preventing terrorist activities, gathering and analysing intelligence, taking preventive and legal action against terrorist organisations and investigating terror-related offences, Force One is tasked with responding to high-risk terror incidents, neutralising terrorist attacks, rescuing hostages, protecting important establishments and carrying out specialised anti-terror operations,” the release said.

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{{^usCountry}} The GR describes Force One a specially trained and heavily armed unit. The decision, it says, will ensure “integrated planning, faster decision-making, efficient utilisation of resources and clear accountability”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The GR describes Force One a specially trained and heavily armed unit. The decision, it says, will ensure “integrated planning, faster decision-making, efficient utilisation of resources and clear accountability”. {{/usCountry}}

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The move will not affect Force One’s cadre structure, manpower, financial provisions or service conditions. The Director General of Police has been directed to issue the necessary administrative orders and complete the transfer of control immediately.