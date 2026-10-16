State plans 5th Film City at scenic Guhagar in Ratangiri’s coastal belt

MUMBAI: Spearheaded by cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar, the government is planning to set up a fifth Film City at Palshet, Velneshwar and Tavsal villages in Guhagar taluka on 125 acres of land currently under the control of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). The tourism and cultural affairs departments are preparing a detailed project report for the proposed project, which is likely to be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, involving private players from the entertainment industry.

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Shelar has already greenlit a ₹3,000-crore upgrade of Film City in Goregaon, plans to establish two new Film Cities in Nagpur and Nashik, and is considering another Film City on around 150 acres of central government-owned land in Malad. The Guhagar project envisages film production facilities in the coastal belt of Ratnagiri, which has significant tourism potential.

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“Dapoli and Guhagar talukas are popular destinations for television and film shoots because of their scenic beauty and attractive coastal stretches,” said an official from the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited (MFSCDCL). “However, the region lacks the infrastructure required for shooting activities. We have involved MTDC, as it already has accommodation facilities.”

The official said the government was planning to develop two or three studios, accommodation facilities for crews and locations suitable for shooting TV serials and films. “Despite favourable conditions for film production, the state’s coastal region remains largely unexplored and underdeveloped,” he said. “We expect an initial investment of around ₹100 crore. The government believes that involving private players could improve the project’s commercial viability and give it the necessary impetus.”

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{{^usCountry}} Former BJP MLA Vinay Natu, who represents the Guhagar region, said he had proposed the project after recognising the difficulties faced by film crews visiting the region for shoots. “Several successful Marathi films such as Kaksparsh and Bapya and television serials have been shot in Dapoli and Guhagar,” he said. “Discussions with the crews revealed that they face considerable difficulties due to inadequate infrastructure and logistical support. The region lacks facilities comparable to those available at Film City and studios in Mumbai and Karjat.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former BJP MLA Vinay Natu, who represents the Guhagar region, said he had proposed the project after recognising the difficulties faced by film crews visiting the region for shoots. “Several successful Marathi films such as Kaksparsh and Bapya and television serials have been shot in Dapoli and Guhagar,” he said. “Discussions with the crews revealed that they face considerable difficulties due to inadequate infrastructure and logistical support. The region lacks facilities comparable to those available at Film City and studios in Mumbai and Karjat.” {{/usCountry}}

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Shelar held a meeting earlier this week with Natu, MFSCDCL officials and the tourism department to discuss the project. MHADA vice-chairman Sanjeev Jaiswal assured him of assistance in developing infrastructure. “Establishing a Film City at Guhagar will help generate substantial employment opportunities in the surrounding area,” said Shelar, who has directed the cultural affairs department to examine funding options and submit a detailed proposal within one month.