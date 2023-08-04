State to make healthcare facilities in public hospitals free

Mumbai: The State cabinet gave its nod to Right to Health to provide healthcare facilities like medical tests and treatments in 2,418 government-run hospitals free of cost. Over 25.5 million people receive treatment in these facilities. The decision was taken in the state cabinet on Thursday. HT Image

The scheme is expected to be launched on Independence Day, August 15. The decision will not be applicable to hospitals and medical colleges that come under the medical education department.

“The primary health centers, rural hospitals, women’s hospitals, district general hospital, super speciality and cancer hospital at Nashik and Amravati will treat the patients free of cost. The patients have been paying for case papers, blood, urine tests, and the revenue generated from it was ₹71.05 crore. Apart from that, the patients were charged nominally for the surgeries. These charges have been removed now,” said an official from the public health department. The official added that Maharashtra is the second state to make healthcare services free after Delhi.

The official, however, clarified that the decision will not be applicable to hospitals like JJ and KEM which are run by the public health department. “These hospitals take the major load of the public health management. The government is expected to take a similar decision for these hospitals too shortly.”