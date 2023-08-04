Home / Cities / Mumbai News / State to make healthcare facilities in public hospitals free

State to make healthcare facilities in public hospitals free

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 04, 2023 12:17 AM IST

The official, however, clarified that the decision will not be applicable to hospitals like JJ and KEM which are run by the public health department. “These hospitals take the major load of the public health management. The government is expected to take a similar decision for these hospitals too shortly”

Mumbai: The State cabinet gave its nod to Right to Health to provide healthcare facilities like medical tests and treatments in 2,418 government-run hospitals free of cost. Over 25.5 million people receive treatment in these facilities. The decision was taken in the state cabinet on Thursday.

HT Image
HT Image

The scheme is expected to be launched on Independence Day, August 15. The decision will not be applicable to hospitals and medical colleges that come under the medical education department.

“The primary health centers, rural hospitals, women’s hospitals, district general hospital, super speciality and cancer hospital at Nashik and Amravati will treat the patients free of cost. The patients have been paying for case papers, blood, urine tests, and the revenue generated from it was 71.05 crore. Apart from that, the patients were charged nominally for the surgeries. These charges have been removed now,” said an official from the public health department. The official added that Maharashtra is the second state to make healthcare services free after Delhi.

The official, however, clarified that the decision will not be applicable to hospitals like JJ and KEM which are run by the public health department. “These hospitals take the major load of the public health management. The government is expected to take a similar decision for these hospitals too shortly.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out