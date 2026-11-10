Mumbai: The state government plans to send a proposal to the Centre seeking special financial assistance for horticulture farmers in Marathwada and western Vidarbha, the areas worst hit by drought. The funds will be used to supply water to fruit orchards through tankers.

Latur [Maharashtra], Sep 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interacts with local farmers as they show him damaged, dried-up crops during his visit to inspect drought-affected areas in Kharosa village of Ausa taluka, in Latur on Wednesday. (@CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo) (@CMOMaharashtra X)

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The decision was taken on Friday during a meeting called by Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogawale to discuss drought relief measures.

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In the meeting, BJP MLA Suresh Dhas reminded the members that central assistance has a precedent; the Union government provided such relief during the UPA administration. Dhas was an NCP MLA at that time.

Backing up this claim, an official from the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) said that during the 2012 drought, then union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar approved a proposal to help fruit orchards.

“The UPA government provided a subsidy of ₹30,000 per hectare to help sustain fruit orchards. Similarly, providing a subsidy of ₹60,000 per hectare now would help save horticulture in Marathwada and western Vidarbha.”

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{{^usCountry}} The official also said that the proposed subsidy limit for an individual fruit-growing farmer should be a minimum of two hectares, adding that the assistance could be provided either through the ‘VB-G RAM G’ scheme or via the agriculture department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official also said that the proposed subsidy limit for an individual fruit-growing farmer should be a minimum of two hectares, adding that the assistance could be provided either through the ‘VB-G RAM G’ scheme or via the agriculture department. {{/usCountry}}

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Gogawale responded by saying that the Centre has already approved ₹4,420 crore for 375 works under the ‘VB-G RAM G’ scheme in Maharashtra. Hence, the state will seek additional assistance as a one-time special measure for areas where orchards are likely to be affected by drought.

“We will prepare a proposal seeking financial assistance, discuss it with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Ministers, and place it before the state Cabinet for approval.” Gogawale said.

To tackle the drought crisis, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Sunday a temporary relaxation on the ban on deepening existing borewells and digging new ones for agricultural purposes till December 15.

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“Lifting the ban was a difficult decision for the government, but it is being allowed as a special measure wherever necessary to save trees,” Fadnavis said. “However, the relaxation will not apply across the board.”