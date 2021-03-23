Submitted all evidence on Maharashtra transfer posting racket: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and former chief minister of the state, said on Tuesday that he had submitted all evidence to the Union Home Secretary pertaining to the alleged transfer posting racket of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police.

Fadnavis had earlier in the day said that he possessed "6.3 GB data" of call records to prove that the Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) government in the state did not act on an "incriminating" state intelligence department report containing audio intercepts of a "large scale corruption" in police transfers and postings. He sought time from Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla to meet him and hand over the evidence himself.

Accordingly, the Leader of Opposition arrived at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) this evening, later informing journalists that he has handed over all relevant call recordings and documents to the Union Home Secretary.

"I gave all evidence to the Union Home Secretary in a sealed envelope. I have demanded a CBI inquiry. He assured me that he'll look into it and that the government will take appropriate action. Why was the matter brushed under the carpet? Why did the state government do nothing? Who did they want to protect?" Fadnavis told journalists present at the spot.

I gave all evidence to Union Home Secy, in a sealed envelope. I've demanded CBI inquiry. He assured me he'll look into it & govt will take appropriate action. Why was the matter brushed under carpet? Why did state govt do nothing? Whom did they want to protect?: Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/2AgiAhwF7h — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021





The BJP leader said that back in 2017 when he was the chief minister of the state, a tip-off was received by some police officers about a meeting underway in a hotel regarding the transfer of police officials. "It was a part of the racket and completely illegal, hence a raid was conducted and arrests were made," said Fadnavis, who had held Home portfolio when he was the chief minister.

"Commissioner of Intelligence, Rashmi Shukla, had come to know about a similar activity and sought proper permissions from then ACS (additional Chief Secretary), Home, and intercepted phone calls of several police officials and politicians," the BJP leader said.

According to Fadnavis, the Commissioner of Intelligence had sent a report in August 2020 of intercepted suspicious calls to be involved in the transfer racket to DG Maharashtra. The report was later forwarded to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who "expressed concern but took no action".

"When the DG inquired about the report, he got to know that it was sent to the Home Minister (Anil Deshmukh). No action was taken against the people involved but the action was taken against COI Rashmi Shukla who prepared the report. Her promotion was delayed and transferred to a post that did not even exist when she was sent there," Fadnavis said.

The former chief minister further said that the case should be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).