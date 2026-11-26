MUMBAI: A special TADA court on Wednesday rejected a plea filed by a March 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts accused, who had sought to be moved back to the isolated, high-security ‘Anda Cell’ of Arthur Road Jail. The court turned down the plea after the prison authorities claimed that the general barrack, where the accused was currently lodged, was more secure.

TADA court rejects 1993 bomb blasts accused’s plea to be shifted back to Anda Cell more less

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Munaf Abdul Majid Moosa Halari, also known as Anwar Muhammad Haji Abdul Majid, filed the plea, saying that he had been placed in the high-security Anda Cell but was recently shifted to a general barrack with other prisoners, which had exposed him to a serious threat to his life and personal safety. He added that since he was facing charges in the highly sensitive serial bomb blasts case, ensuring his safety in jail was necessary. Halari sought orders directing the prison authorities to shift him back to the Anda Cell.

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The jail superintendent opposed the plea, stating that Arthur Road Jail’s sanctioned capacity was 999 but it was presently housing 3,355 prisoners, while the Anda Cell was housing 70 prisoners against its capacity of 31. He said that several prisoners involved in sensitive and serious offences, including Sayyed Zabiuddin Zakiuddin, Abu Jundal, alleged gangsters like Prasad Pujari, Uday Pathak, the accused in the Baba Siddique murder case and members of the Chhota Rajan gang were currently lodged in the Anda Cell.

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{{^usCountry}} The superintendent also pointed out that an attempt had been made to assault Abu Jundal in the high-security Anda Cell with the intention of killing him, and said that the possibility of danger to the petitioner’s life too could not be ruled out if he was accommodated there. He sought a rejection of the plea, stating that adequate security arrangements had been made for Halari in the general barrack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The superintendent also pointed out that an attempt had been made to assault Abu Jundal in the high-security Anda Cell with the intention of killing him, and said that the possibility of danger to the petitioner’s life too could not be ruled out if he was accommodated there. He sought a rejection of the plea, stating that adequate security arrangements had been made for Halari in the general barrack. {{/usCountry}}

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Special judge V D Kedar accepted the submissions. He said that the superintendent had pointed out the limited capacity of the Anda Cell and the fact that it was already accommodating prisoners beyond its sanctioned capacity. “An incident of assault had taken place in the said cell itself,” he added. “Thus, merely transferring the applicant to the High-Security Cell cannot, in the absence of any specific material, be considered an appropriate or necessarily safer arrangement.”