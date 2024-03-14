Teacher flags sexual assault on two boys, neighbour arrested

MUMBAI: A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting two boys in his neighbourhood aged 8 and 9. The incident came to light when a government school teacher noticed one of the boys doing inappropriate behaviour on school premises. The accused was arrested on Monday and is currently remanded in police custody.

The teacher first noticed the older kid indulging in sexually explicit behaviour in front of other students a week ago. Talking to the child led him to the realisation that he had been exploited.

“The kind of behaviour that the boy was displaying could only be a result of being witness to some adult content or behaviour,” said an officer from Vakola police. “Therefore, the teacher took the child aside and spoke to him about his exposure to such things. After a lot of convincing that he would not be punished, he revealed details about his exploitation.”

The child revealed that he and another boy from his class, who also lives in the same neighbourhood, were being assaulted by their neighbour. The accused is a middle-aged man who lives alone and has worked as a delivery person for an online grocery service.

“The man would lure the children to his place by offering them goodies and snacks. He would then assault the boys there. Both boys said they had gone to ‘uncle’s’ place multiple times,” said the officer.

The accused was arrested on Monday and is currently remanded in police custody.