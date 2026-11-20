THANE: A proposal to divert 60 million litres per day (MLD) of water from Palghar’s Surya Dam project to Thane has triggered a political row, with Mira-Bhayandar mayor Dimple Mehta and BJP MLA Narendra Mehta warning that they will not allow even a drop of the city’s allocated water to be diverted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The controversy erupted after a letter, allegedly written by transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, circulated on social media. The letter called for a meeting to discuss supplying water from the Surya project to the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and diverting the remaining water to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The Surya project is designed to supply 403 MLD, of which 218 MLD is allocated to Mira-Bhayandar, 170 MLD to Vasai-Virar and 15 MLD to villages near the project. While Vasai-Virar has been receiving its share since 2024, work on the pipeline and reservoir required to supply Mira-Bhayandar is in its final stage.

Mira-Bhayandar, with a population of around 1.5 million, currently receives 195-200 MLD against its daily requirement of 240-280 MLD. Thane, which has a population of around 29.8 lakh, receives 590 MLD from four sources against a demand of 640 MLD.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Manoj Pradhan, Thane district president of the NCP (SP), argued that Mira-Bhayandar would have enough water even after sharing a portion of its allocation with Thane. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Manoj Pradhan, Thane district president of the NCP (SP), argued that Mira-Bhayandar would have enough water even after sharing a portion of its allocation with Thane. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Mehta should study the facts and figures before opposing the proposal. Once MBMC starts receiving 218 MLD, it will have about 138 MLD more than its current requirement. Even after giving 60 MLD to Thane, it will be left with a surplus of 78 MLD,” Pradhan said.

He added that Eknath Shinde, during his tenure as chief minister, had promised Thane an additional 60 MLD from the project. Pradhan also appealed to Thane BJP leaders Sanjay Kelkar, Niranjan Davkhare and Madhavi Naik to intervene and help resolve the issue.

Vinod Pawar, deputy commissioner (water supply), TMC, said the civic body was expecting additional water once Mira-Bhayandar begins receiving its allocation from the project. The pipeline from the dam to the city has already been laid, with only work at Vasai Creek pending. He said this would be the easiest and least expensive option, as Thane’s existing pipeline network already extends up to Chena, near the MBMC border on Ghodbunder Road.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Thane is currently grappling with water shortages and has imposed a 10% water cut along with a weekly shutdown. The civic body has also approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking 50 MLD of raw water from Pise dam. Its daily water requirement has increased from 621 MLD to 640 MLD over the past year, while supply has remained stagnant at 590 MLD.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare has written to municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao seeking regulation of private water tanker operators. He has called for fixed tanker rates, mandatory online registration and GPS tracking to prevent residents from being overcharged. According to Davkhare, private operators charge ₹3,500-8,000 for 10,000 litres of water, compared with around ₹700 charged by the TMC for the same quantity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar and Thane deputy mayor Krishna Patil did not respond to calls and messages seeking their comments.

The Surya project has been in the works since 2013 and is expected to supply around 415 MLD in total. Ahead of the 2017 MBMC elections, then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised that Mira-Bhayandar would start receiving Surya water within three years. However, the project has faced delays, with Vasai-Virar beginning to receive its allocation only in 2024.