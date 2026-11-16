THANE: To keep tabs on criminals who slip into rented rooms unnoticed, the Thane police have launched a pilot project in Zone 1 to digitally record details of tenants, labourers, domestic helps, hotel and bar staff and paying guests living in slums and residential complexes in Mumbra, Kalwa and Diva.

Thane police to put tenants, migrant workers on app in Mumbra, Kalwa, Diva

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The project runs on e-Abhyagat (formerly the City Visitor Information and Records Management System or CVIRMS), an app developed by a Pune-based agency that did a similar project for the Bengaluru police. It covers rented houses, lodges, hotels, paying-guest accommodations, working women’s hostels, bars and restaurants, building and labour contractors, security and housekeeping agencies and other commercial establishments. They will record details of guests, residents, staff and migrant workers, including their period of stay, place of deployment, and entry and exit.

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Mumbra, Kalwa and Diva have a large population in slums and chawls, with many middle and lower-middle-class families in rented rooms. Because of lack of awareness and to save the cost of registering rent agreements, many tenants skip registered agreements and police verification, officials said. As a result, people with criminal backgrounds can sometimes stay in these areas unnoticed.

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{{^usCountry}} Agencies such as the CBI, ATS and STF have often raided these areas and arrested criminals while the local police had no information about them. Such incidents have raised questions over the local police’s preparedness, prompting the project. Couple of weeks ago, four Tanzanian nationals were arrested in Mumbra with mephedrone worth over ₹1.5 crore after police learnt they were staying illegally in a chawl room. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agencies such as the CBI, ATS and STF have often raided these areas and arrested criminals while the local police had no information about them. Such incidents have raised questions over the local police’s preparedness, prompting the project. Couple of weeks ago, four Tanzanian nationals were arrested in Mumbra with mephedrone worth over ₹1.5 crore after police learnt they were staying illegally in a chawl room. {{/usCountry}}

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Balasaheb Patil, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone 1, Thane police, said the purpose behind the pilot project is to create a real-time digital database of the people temporarily staying in these localities. “If we have verified people living on rent, PG, migrant workers working with commercial establishments, infrastructure projects etc., it would reduce crime and help us monitor the areas efficiently,” he said.

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Work began a few days ago and will later be extended to other zones, Patil said. Labourers from across the country who work in local establishments or infrastructure projects often stay in rented rooms without submitting identity or address proof, making them hard to trace when a missing complaint or crime is reported, he added.