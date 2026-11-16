The Mahayuti government’s intervention in the election of the governing body of the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, popularly known as Gokul, has triggered a political controversy, with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil facing criticism from the Opposition and on social media. The intervention helped Mahayuti candidate Rajesh Patil get elected chairman of the state’s largest milk cooperative.

The Kolhapuri mess

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Fadnavis’ close aides have pointed fingers at Chandrakant Patil and NCP minister Hasan Mushrif, insisting that the decision was taken at their behest and that too to break the deadlock since none of the two panels got a clear majority. Patil, who hails from Kolhapur, was handling the election on behalf of the BJP. He had written to Fadnavis seeking an amendment to the law to double the number of government-nominated directors in cooperative bodies with a turnover exceeding ₹500 crore.

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The amendment tilted the balance in favour of Mahayuti, as government-appointed directors voted for Rajesh Patil, denying the Congress panel backed by Satej Patil an opportunity to take control of Gokul.

However, people close to Chandrakant Patil insist that he alone cannot be held responsible, as the decision was approved by the state cabinet and, therefore, had the backing of the state leadership.

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{{^usCountry}} As the BJP assessed the political fallout, Chandrakant Patil triggered another controversy by threatening Satej Patil. Speaking to a television channel, he said the DY Patil educational institutions’ empire could be destroyed if Fadnavis instructed him to do so. Satej Patil’s family runs the DY Patil Group. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the BJP assessed the political fallout, Chandrakant Patil triggered another controversy by threatening Satej Patil. Speaking to a television channel, he said the DY Patil educational institutions’ empire could be destroyed if Fadnavis instructed him to do so. Satej Patil’s family runs the DY Patil Group. {{/usCountry}}

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Wary that the threat could backfire politically in Kolhapur, Mushrif distanced himself from the remarks, saying he did not agree with Chandrakant Patil’s statement.

Milk power

Congress leader Satej Patil may have failed to wrest control of the Gokul milk federation from the ruling Mahayuti, but his fight has caught the attention of his party. In the January 2026 civic elections, Patil took on the Mahayuti almost single-handedly. The Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation, but the Mahayuti partners, who together had more seats, managed to capture power.

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Patil then shifted his focus to the Gokul elections. His panel won 13 seats, one more than the Mahayuti’s tally of 12. However, a change in the rules by the state government after the election results were announced enabled government-nominated directors to tilt the balance in favour of the ruling combine, denying Patil’s panel control of the cooperative.

Despite the setback, Patil has emerged as a prominent political face in the state. Congress leaders are now wondering whether they have finally found the leader they have been looking for to spearhead the party’s revival in western Maharashtra.

Chakankar’s copyright

NCP leader Rupali Chakankar on Sunday issued a warning on social media, claiming that her name, photographs, identity and personal style had been registered as trademarks. She warned that nobody could use these without her permission in photographs, videos, reels, teasers or promotional material, and threatened civil and criminal action against those who do so.

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The warning comes ahead of the release of a Marathi film, Maharashtra Epstein Files, based on the case involving Captain Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman and numerologist accused of sexually exploiting women. The film’s teaser, released on social media, features Marathi actress Deepali Sayed in a character that appears to be modelled on Chakankar.

After allegations of sexual harassment against Kharat came to light, Chakankar faced criticism over her alleged proximity to him and questions about whether she had tried to protect him. Photographs of the two went viral, triggering demands for her resignation. She eventually stepped down as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women and as the NCP’s state women’s wing chief.

Will her warning stall the release of the movie? We may come to know soon.

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Burying the hatchet?

For over two decades, two heavyweight politicians in Maharashtra, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Balasaheb Thorat, were sworn enemies, with their rivalry dividing the politics of Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar) district into two camps.

The feud peaked during the 2024 elections, when Thorat went all out to ensure the defeat of Vikhe Patil’s son, Sujay, in the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency, delivering a major shock to his father. Six months later, Vikhe Patil returned the favour by rallying behind Amol Khatal, who defeated Thorat in his Sangamner assembly constituency, which the Congress leader had represented for nine terms in a row.

What prompted the two rivals to bury the hatchet remains unclear. However, they have now joined hands in the election of the Ahilyanagar District Cooperative Bank, with Sujay elected chairman and Thorat’s son-in-law, Ranjit Deshmukh, becoming vice-chairman.

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Perhaps the two leaders do not want their next generation to inherit their political animosity. Sujay is likely to enter the fray again in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, while Thorat is considering fielding his daughter, Jayashree, from his contituency in the Assembly elections.