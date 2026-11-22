MUMBAI: A thief broke into St Andrew’s Church in Bandra (west) and stole the cash from five donation boxes, leaving the local community shaken. According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by parish priest Father Nigel Barrett, the theft took place between 11 pm on Friday and 5 am on Saturday after the burglar broke open a window and gained entry to the church.

The theft took place between 11 pm on Friday and 5 am on Saturday after the burglar broke open a window and gained entry to the St Andrew’s Church. (Hindustan Times) more less

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He said he discovered the theft at 6 am, upon reaching the graveyard, where he discovered the church’s donation boxes, broken open and empty. An estimated ₹15,000 in cash, donated by the congregation, had been stolen. Fr Barrett said it was fortunate that the church had not been desecrated.

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According to the FIR, the thief had removed five donation boxes from the church, took them to the graveyard area outside, broke them open with a hammer, and stole the cash contributed by the community. A silver tabernacle, weighing around 200 grams and valued at roughly ₹40,000, had also been taken to the graveyard and broken open.

Father Barrett said they typically open the church’s donation boxes every week to count and deposit the offerings. On average, the total sum collected in a single week is around ₹20,000. They had last opened these boxes on November 15. Therefore, the estimated sum stolen was around ₹15,000, the priest said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also said the ‘Tabernacle of Repose’, kept in the church sacristy, was also stolen. The thief had pried open the silver plaque on the front of the tabernacle door. Like the donation boxes, the tabernacle too was broken open in the graveyard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said the ‘Tabernacle of Repose’, kept in the church sacristy, was also stolen. The thief had pried open the silver plaque on the front of the tabernacle door. Like the donation boxes, the tabernacle too was broken open in the graveyard. {{/usCountry}}

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In a statement to the Christian community, Father Barrett said, “The money is always replaceable. I am grateful, more than anything else, that there is no desecration of the church. And for that we have to give God our grateful thanks.”

Bandra police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the intruder.