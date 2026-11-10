Three fires reported a day after Diwali; 64-year-old man suffers suffocation in Andheri blaze

MUMBAI: Despite a ban on rockets and aerial firecrackers in force until November 25 following 137 firecracker-related calls received by the Mumbai Fire Brigade on Diwali (Sunday), three more fire incidents were reported across the city on Monday, a day after the festival. A 64-year-old man suffered suffocation in one of the incidents in Andheri West. The fire brigade is investigating all three incidents to ascertain their exact cause, including whether firecrackers were involved.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The first fire was reported at 9.05am in room 701 of Hans Vallabh building, a stilt-plus-eight-storey structure on Ram Mandir Road, Andheri West. The blaze spread to electrical wiring and installations, a bed, household articles, a split air conditioner, wooden furniture and documents, affecting an area of approximately 500 to 800 sq ft.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The injured resident, identified as Mahesh Mistree, 64, was admitted to the intensive care unit of Babasaheb Gawde Charitable Hospital in Vile Parle East for observation. His condition was reported to be stable.

In another incident, a fire broke out on the terrace of Maheshwari Bhavan hall, near Tarapur Garden on Toraskar Marg, Andheri West, at 8.53pm. No injuries were reported.

Later, at 9.08pm, the fire brigade received a call about a blaze on the 13th floor of Pancharatna 59, a ground-plus-24-storey building in Ekta Nagar, Mhada, Kandivali West. Fire brigade personnel, police, Adani Electricity officials, a 108 ambulance and ward staff were mobilised. No injuries were reported.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Further details of the two evening incidents were awaited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further details of the two evening incidents were awaited. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

On Sunday, the main day of Diwali celebrations, the Mumbai Fire Brigade received 142 calls, of which 137 were related to firecrackers, according to data.