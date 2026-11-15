Tiger Shroff firing: Crime branch arrests man suspected to be 14th accused

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police crime branch has arrested a 31-year-old driver suspected to be linked to the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff on October 18. The accused, Ganesh Shrikant Landge, a resident of Wagle Estate in Thane, was arrested at a restaurant in Agripada on Friday evening. Police said he was found carrying two country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges. He is suspected to be 14th accused arrested, but police are yet to confirm.

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The Agripada police have registered a separate FIR against Landge under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, Sections 37(1)(a) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act, 1951, and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to common intention.

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According to police officials, they received a specific tip-off that some persons would be arriving in Agripada with illegal firearms. A trap was laid, and Landge was apprehended after entering a restaurant. However, three others who were seated with him managed to escape.

Crime branch officers said Landge’s alleged role in the firing incident is yet to be established. Investigators are currently trying to trace the source of the two pistols and 19 live cartridges seized from him.

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{{^usCountry}} The firing took place on the evening of October 18, when Shroff was leaving a school ground in Juhu after playing football. Two assailants, identified as Phool Singh and Hrithik Kumar, allegedly fired at least five rounds at the actor’s car from close range before fleeing on a motorcycle ridden by their accomplice, Rehan Ansari. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The firing took place on the evening of October 18, when Shroff was leaving a school ground in Juhu after playing football. Two assailants, identified as Phool Singh and Hrithik Kumar, allegedly fired at least five rounds at the actor’s car from close range before fleeing on a motorcycle ridden by their accomplice, Rehan Ansari. {{/usCountry}}

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Shroff escaped unhurt, but his driver and a bystander, a vlogger, sustained injuries.

Ansari and the two alleged shooters were subsequently intercepted and arrested at Kota railway station while travelling aboard the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express. Several others, including two women allegedly involved in the weapons supply and transportation network, have since been arrested in Delhi, Sonipat and Karnal.

The Mumbai Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) following the arrests. The accused are currently under varying periods of police and judicial custody.