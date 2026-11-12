Titwala man fires at father, brother over property dispute

THANE: A 35-year-old man from Titwala was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shooting his father and brother over a property dispute, police said. His father was shot in the abdomen and his brother in the shoulder. Both were admitted to a hospital in Dombivli and are out of danger, officials said.

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The accused, identified as Kalpesh Shelar, was arrested by the Kalyan taluka police while allegedly attempting to flee from Gurwali Pada in Titwala, where he lives. His wife, Rasika, 32, was also arrested for allegedly accompanying him during the shooting and failing to intervene. The couple have been booked under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said a police officer.

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According to the police, Kalpesh had been demanding a share of his family’s agricultural land from his father, Balaram Shelar, 55, and brother, Bharat Shelar, 32, for a long time. He had been living separately from them for over a year.

On Tuesday night, around 10.30 pm, Kalpesh went to his father’s house, where his brother was also present, and allegedly opened fire on them. One bullet hit his father’s abdomen, while the other struck his brother’s shoulder, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Hearing the gunshots and the men’s cries for help, neighbours rushed to the house and found the two injured men lying on the ground. They also saw Kalpesh fleeing the scene. The neighbours rushed the victims to Jupiter Hospital in Dombivli, where they were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hearing the gunshots and the men’s cries for help, neighbours rushed to the house and found the two injured men lying on the ground. They also saw Kalpesh fleeing the scene. The neighbours rushed the victims to Jupiter Hospital in Dombivli, where they were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). {{/usCountry}}

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Dhananjay Pore, senior police inspector at Kalyan Taluka police station, told HT that investigators were trying to establish where Kalpesh had procured the firearm. “He has a previous criminal record involving a robbery,” Pore said.