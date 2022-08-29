Toppling state govts an attack on parliamentary democracy: Pawar

Mumbai Taking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled central government to task, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said that they are attacking parliamentary democracy by toppling non-BJP ruled governments.

He further criticised the BJP-ruled Gujarat government for releasing and felicitating Bilkis Bano’s rapists and said that it was prime minister Narendra Modi who urged people to respect women in his Independence Day speech. “It is concerning because Modi comes from Gujarat and the state government there follows his ideology,” he pointed out.

Taking stock of the party’s preparations for the upcoming local body elections in Thane, the NCP chief said, “The BJP-led central government wants to topple non-BJP ruled governments in states. For instance, the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance in Karnataka was toppled by engineering a split to replace it with a BJP-led government. The same pattern was followed in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh,” Pawar said.

Terming this ploy an attack on parliamentary democracy, he said that like-minded parties need to come together if they want to give an alternative to people.

Meanwhile, coming back to the Bilkis Bano incident, he said that the release of the convict is concerning and contradicts PM Modi’s speech made from Red Fort. “Everyone knows what happened to Bilkis Bano and her family in Gujarat. It was an extremely shameful and heinous crime. The convicts were supposed to serve life terms but the Gujarat government released and even felicitated them. At Red Fort, the prime minister spoke about respecting women and his own state decided to release those convicts. It is a concerning situation,” said the NCP chief.

Talking about Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit from the Congress, he said that it would have been better if he wouldn’t have taken such a decision. “Azad was a leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha and used to speak about opposition unity against the BJP. Now, he has taken a different political stand. Given the current circumstances, unity among opposition leaders is required and it would have been better if he had not taken the decision,” the NCP Rajya Sabha MP said. He questioned if Congress can lead the country in the backdrop of Azad’s allegations.

He slammed BJP leaders for targeting his grandnephew and MLA Rohit Pawar over ED probe. “Lately, a few people in Maharashtra have started predicting raids and action against certain people,” he claimed.

Pawar also supported activist Teesta Setalvad and termed action against her as ‘injustice’. “In a democracy, everyone has a right to express their opinion. What she (Teesta) has said several years ago is now being used to punish her and is also being ensured that she does not come out of jail (on bail),” he said over Gujarat government’s decision to oppose her bail plea.

“I will not take any responsibility or position,” Pawar on PM position

Pawar also refused to be in the race for prime ministerial position. “I will not take any responsibility or position. I am 82 now. Morarji (Desai) was fortunate to become prime minister at the age of 82 or 83 but I cannot do it. I will try to bring people together to resolve issues. I will not take up any responsibility related to power,” he said in response to a question.

Shinde camp may have some connection with judiciary, Pawar on Gogawale’s claim

Responding to the claims made by Bharat Gogawale, an MLA from Shinde faction, who claimed that the Supreme Court would not decide the case on the disqualification of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs for another four to five years, he said, “The case can be disposed of in two to three hearings and should not take months or years.”

