MUMBAI: Television actor Ayush Shah, 31, and his sister have allegedly been cheated of over ₹4.44 crore in an investment fraud, with the Oshiwara police registering an FIR against five people following a court order. Shah has appeared in TV serials including Navya, Mahabharat, Uttaran and Surya Putra Karn.

TV actor Ayush Shah duped of ₹4.44 cr in investment fraud.

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According to the FIR, Shah, a Girgaon resident who is also into share trading and runs a PR agency, came in touch with an individual identified as Bishwajit Ghosh through social media in October 2019.

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Ghosh allegedly claimed he ran MyFledge Private Limited, which trained aspiring air hostesses and cabin crew, had 12 centres across India and offered Shah a chance to invest for substantial profits.

After discussing it with his family, Shah invested, as did his sister. When they sought details, the accused allegedly said they were mere partners in the firm. However, Shah allegedly received returns only once.

Shah told the police that in 2024 he demanded ₹1.3 crore of the principal, after which Ghosh allegedly assured him the money would be returned but later asked for more funds, claiming he needed it.

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{{^usCountry}} In the FIR, Shah alleged several financial irregularities, including the use of purportedly forged bank statements and property documents, false representations about office premises and awards, and promises of future investments, made to gain his confidence. He also alleged that 32 cheques issued by Ghosh towards repayment had bounced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the FIR, Shah alleged several financial irregularities, including the use of purportedly forged bank statements and property documents, false representations about office premises and awards, and promises of future investments, made to gain his confidence. He also alleged that 32 cheques issued by Ghosh towards repayment had bounced. {{/usCountry}}

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Shah approached the police in April 2025, but no FIR was registered. He then moved the Andheri magistrate court, which on November 2, 2026 directed the police to register a case. The Oshiwara police accordingly registered an FIR naming Ghosh and several others allegedly connected.