MUMBAI: For many residents of Shivalik Towers, a housing society in Kandivali East, life has changed over the last year. Children, the elderly, and members of the society staff have had to think twice before stepping out after the complex reported as many as 50 dog bites in a year from two stray dogs in the vicinity. Fed up of the situation, some members have now taken the battle to the Bombay high court.

Two dogs and ‘50 dog bites’: A housing society takes the BMC to court more less

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An 11-year-old boy in the society was left bleeding after one of the dogs climbed onto his chest and scratched him on May 2 at 10 pm. He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where the injury was assessed as a Grade 3 dog bite. He underwent four rounds of anti-rabies injections and recovered but the psychological scars remain. “My son has developed severe anxiety,” said his mother. “He does not step out without us and is scared of even our relatives’ vaccinated and trained pet dogs.”

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A 70-year-old businessman said that senior citizens were particularly vulnerable as they could neither run away from the dogs nor defend themselves. “My friends and I used to sit together downstairs every evening,” he said. “After the repeated attacks, the meetings have completely stopped. Most of us are diabetes patients. If the dogs attack us, it will take us very long to recover.”

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{{^usCountry}} Vinay Kumar, a Shivalik Towers gardener, was attacked last October and left with a severe injury on his right leg, which required overnight hospitalisation and five injections. Another resident was attacked in January when a dog pounced on her in a common area. Her Grade 4 injury (a serious injury, leading to deep tissue damage, severe bruising and lacerations with a high risk of infection) resulted in her taking five to six injections over a month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vinay Kumar, a Shivalik Towers gardener, was attacked last October and left with a severe injury on his right leg, which required overnight hospitalisation and five injections. Another resident was attacked in January when a dog pounced on her in a common area. Her Grade 4 injury (a serious injury, leading to deep tissue damage, severe bruising and lacerations with a high risk of infection) resulted in her taking five to six injections over a month. {{/usCountry}}

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A 51-year-old corporate executive, living in the building for over six years, said the problem had existed for three years but had become a “nightmare” over the past year. His 74-year-old stroke-affected father-in-law had fractured his hand after falling when one of the two dogs attacked him two years ago.

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The petition, filed through advocate Gaurav Chaubey with photographs, CCTV footage, medical reports and correspondence with the BMC, says that the civic body captured the two dogs in May following complaints, but released them into the same premises, without any proof of vaccination. Residents claimed that three more bites had occurred since the petition was filed on September 30. Archana Tomer, a member of the society’s managing committee, said that a rabies vaccination provided protection for one year but required annual boosters. “Additionally, even if the dogs are vaccinated, you still have to take injections if they bite you,” she said.

A 43-year-old resident and dog lover, who has been feeding the strays for the last two years, laid the onus of the bites squarely on the BMC. “The dogs are friendly with me and cannot be treated as a nuisance just because some people are uncomfortable with their presence,” she said. Calling the residential complex the dogs’ “territory over which they have a right”, she added that “appropriate steps” could be taken but the dogs could not be completely removed from the society.

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Advocate Chaubey clarified that the residents were not seeking removal of all stray dogs but action against the two dogs whose repeated attacks posed a continued threat. “If two human offenders had assaulted 50 people, the state would never release them back on bail into the same locality within ten days,” he said. “Common sense and public safety cannot be suspended merely because the aggressor walks on four legs.”

The petition relies on the Supreme Court’s directions in its suo motu case City Hounded by Strays, Kids Pay Price. In its May 19, 2025 judgment, the apex court had directed one or two common feeding areas to be set up in every suburb, which the BMC has failed to do.

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In the first hearing of Shivalik Towers’ petition on November 4, the BMC told the high court that all remedial measures had been taken and the dogs had been given anti-rabies vaccines. Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna directed it to take effective measures to stop the attacks and file an affidavit by December 1, detailing these. HT reached out to the BMC’s R South ward officer, medical officer, the operation head of the dog control room and the veterinary officer but they were unreachable.

Shiraz Bhartiya Ahmad, founder of the recently formed NGO ‘Humanity World Foundation’, also blamed the BMC, saying the “alleged” 50 dog bites pointed to its failure to implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules effectively. “The BMC may have vaccinated, neutered, and re-released these two dogs at the same location as per rules, but if dogs are not sterilised on time, hormonal changes and territorial conflicts can result in stress and aggression,” he said. “Had the BMC consistently implemented the programme, dog bites could have been reduced.”