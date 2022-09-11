Two flats in Worli sold for ₹151 crore
Each flat costs ₹75.5 crore and measures 8,036 sq ft, thus taking the total consideration of the apartment to ₹151 crore and the total area to 16,072 sq ft
Mumbai: The city’s luxury realty market is witnessing a new high, with the latest deal, registered last week, fetching the developer ₹151 crore for two flats in a luxury building in Worli. The deal took place in the ultra-luxury project Three Sixty West, which is home to several top business and Bollywood celebrities including Shahid Kapoor.
According to documents made available by Indextap.com, the deals were registered on September 8. The first flat is located on the 58th floor of the building, whereas the second one is on the 59th floor. Each flat costs ₹75.5 crore and measures 8,036 sq ft, thus taking the total consideration of the apartment to ₹151 crore and the total area to 16,072 sq ft.
The stamp duty paid for the registration of both apartments is ₹9.06 crore. The buyer here is a firm named IGE (India) Pvt ltd, whereas the seller is Oasis Realty.
Along with the home, the new occupants of the flats will have access to six car parks.
This property received its Occupancy Certificate (OC) last month, and experts say that because of this too the prices of homes in the building have seen a considerable rise.
“On checking the transactions of project 360 West we saw most sale transactions in years 2020-2021 were in the range of ₹65,000- ₹70,000 per sq ft wherein a 7,530 sqft apartment traded at approx. ₹47-50Cr. This project received its OC last month, post which the project has seen a phenomenal rise in trade value. The recent transaction in September 2022 of a unit size of 8,036 sq ft traded at ₹75.5cr, which is approx. 95,000 per sq ft. Once again, this reiterates that HomeBuyers prefer Ready Properties and there is still an unsatiated appetite for luxury homes in Mumbai,” said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO & Co-founder, Indextap.com
This building in the past has seen some major big-ticket deals.
In March 2018, industrialist Niraj Bajaj paid ₹120 crore for a flat on the 50th floor of Three Sixty West. In the same year that is 2018, Shahid Kapoor bought a flat on the 42nd & 43rd floors of the building for ₹55.6 crore. In September 2020, BJP MLA Kirti Kumar (Bunty) Bhangdiya from Chimur constituency in Vidarbha’s Chandrapur district bought a flat on the 26th floor of this building for ₹42.5 crore.
In November 2021, Umesh Dharnidharka and Nisha Dharnidharka, well-known faces of Mumbai’s business circle paid ₹51 crore for a flat on the 30th floor of the building.
PMC reports 824 swine flu cases since Jan
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation has reported 824 cases of swine flu till September 10 this year. According to officials, the cases of swine flu are on the rise. So far, over 9,490 patients have been screened for the disease within the city limits. State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, said over 2,337 cases of swine flu and 33 deaths were reported in Pune district.
GRP busts begging racket, arrests woman for kidnapping toddler
Mumbai: A 33-year-old woman was arrested by the Borivali Government Railway Police on Saturday for allegedly running an inter-state begging racket. The police also took custody of the woman Anju Kisan Valmiki's minor daughters involved in the crime. Although the police officers are not clear about how many times the trio had visited the city, they said that the three have been playing a major role in supplying infants and toddlers with begging rackets.
CR terminates train before final destination, passengers irked
Mumbai Passengers on the Vellankanni (Tamil Nadu)-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express were irked when the railways announced that their train will be terminated at Thane station on Friday midnight, instead of LTT. The Vellankanni - LTT special train departed from Vellankanni at 2:35 pm on September 8 and was scheduled to arrive at LTT on September 9 at around 8:30pm. After almost 45 minutes of persistence by passengers, the train headed towards LTT.
Six-year-old boy drowns in immersion pond while playing
Ulhasnagar: A six-year-old boy drowned in a makeshift immersion pond on Saturday evening while playing, his body was discovered late at night in the pond in Ulhasnagar. According to police, the boy slipped into the waters while playing with his friends. The deceased boy, identified as Rajveer Belekar was a resident of Bhaiyasaheb Ambedkar Society, Ulhasnagar. A year ago, the boy had lost his father. He lived with his mother and grandmother.
Moose Wala murder: 6th shooter, two aides sent to seven-day police remand
A Mansa court on Sunday sent the sixth shooter, Deepak Mundi, and his two associates to seven-day police remand in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. Mundi, who was a part of the shooters' Haryana module that killed the singer, and his two associates – Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker – were nabbed from the West Bengal-Nepal border in a joint operation of Punjab Police, Delhi Police and central agencies on Saturday.
