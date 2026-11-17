MUMBAI: The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) is facing internal unease on account of its working president Supriya Sule’s offer of support to the controversial delimitation bill. Senior leader Jitendra Awhad’s daughter Natasha, who is the general secretary of the party’s youth wing, has openly opposed the move and urged the party to reconsider it.

Unease ripples through NCP (SP) after Sule’s support to Delimitation Bill

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Natasha said she would “absolutely condemn” the party if it decided to support the proposed legislation. Her remarks prompted her father to distance himself from her views while Sule said that Natasha was free to express her opinion but also made a reference to differences in generational values and upbringing. Natasha received support from Congress leaders and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

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Strongly opposing the position taken by Sule, Natasha said in a post on X on Sunday evening, “If the reports that my party is considering supporting the delimitation bill are true, I strongly condemn this decision…. Although delimitation is necessary, given the growing number of voters, the proposed delimitation bill is an unconstitutional attempt to limit the number of seats the opposition can win while giving the BJP an unfair political advantage.”

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{{^usCountry}} Calling it a desperate attempt by the BJP to cling to power amid declining popularity, Natasha declared that everyone seeking to protect the country’s democratic system must oppose the bill. “Supporting this bill amounts to betraying the country and its Constitution,” she said while expressing hope that her party would reconsider its position. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling it a desperate attempt by the BJP to cling to power amid declining popularity, Natasha declared that everyone seeking to protect the country’s democratic system must oppose the bill. “Supporting this bill amounts to betraying the country and its Constitution,” she said while expressing hope that her party would reconsider its position. {{/usCountry}}

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Jitendra Awhad, considered a close confidant of Sharad Pawar, sought to distance himself from Natasha’s remarks and declined to comment on the proposed legislation. “She is free to express her own views as an individual,” he told reporters on Monday. Responding to a question about the bill, he added, “Why are you asking me this? I am not a parliamentarian. I am a small MLA.”

Natasha’s remarks did not go down well with Supriya Sule, who, while remarking that it was possible for a daughter to have a point of view different from her father’s, added, “I belong to an older generation for whom the word of one’s parents, particularly one’s mother and father, was final. But times are changing, and every family has its own dynamics and values. In my upbringing, we were taught never to cross the boundaries set by our parents.”

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Several leaders believe that the stand taken by the NCP (SP) leadership is likely to hamper its credibility, given the consistent speculations on merger talks with the rival NCP faction led by Suentra Pawar.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut described Natasha’s stand as an expression of the “Marathi spirit”. Speaking to reporters later, the MP said they would take a decision on the bill after discussions. “However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the INDIA bloc will not support it,” he added. “The formula of a 50 per cent proportionate increase in seats across all states is also not the INDIA bloc’s position. I don’t know whether there has been any discussion on this formula among Opposition allies so far.”

Shivani Wadettiwar, daughter of senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, also praised Natasha for speaking out against her party’s reported position. “Party loyalty cannot mean putting your conscience on mute,” she said. “Respect to Natasha Awhad for speaking honestly about her party’s stand on delimitation.” Shivani added that ideology, constitutional values and the country’s interest must take precedence over party loyalty. “When constitutional concerns arise, we need more voices willing to question their own side,” she said.