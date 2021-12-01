United front without Congress not feasible, state leaders tell Mamata

Mumbai With West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) head Mamata Banerjee trying to gather support ahead of the 2024 General Election, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi allies, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, said that any front without the Congress is not feasible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even as Banerjee remarked that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was almost non-existent, Sena and NCP said that all opposition parties must come together to mount a formidable front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A day after Banerjee met Sena MP Sanjay Raut, the latter said that the issues between the TMC and Congress were related to state politics and hinted that an opposition front without the Congress is unthinkable. “It is NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s opinion that everyone must come together,” he stated.

Meanwhile, NCP leaders believe that Banerjee is trying to register her presence as an anti-Narendra Modi force and said that Congress’ inclusion is important as it is the only party with a pan-India presence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about Banerjee being a one of the prominent leaders in the country along with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, Raut refused to comment on West Bengal’s state politics but pointed out that there is an issue. “The Left parties were decimated in West Bengal, the existence of Congress is no longer there and Mamata Didi got a historic victory against the BJP. Didi is originally from Congress. Definitely, there is an issue between the two parties but still, we think that if we have to fight against BJP, we have to move forward together,” Raut said.

Over the years, the relationship between the Sena leadership and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has warmed up. A key part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, Sena can’t afford to antagonise Congress as it has national aspirations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior Sena leader, requesting anonymity said, “We cannot overlook the fact that Congress is a party that is strong at the grassroots. It has chief ministers in three states. A front without the Congress is not possible.”

A senior NCP leader under the conditions of anonymity said that out of 543 Lok Sabha seats, Congress is in direct contest with BJP on nearly 250 seats. “It means that without Congress, no such front would be a practical option. Unless there is a thought process going on under which Congress and third front are ready to contest on their own and a decision will be taken post polls. But it seems too far-fetched,” the leader added.

Party national spokesperson Nawab Malik said that Mamata Banerjee is playing the role of a buffer for those who didn’t want to go with Congress, which will prevent them from allying with BJP. “Those who are not happy with Congress can join hands with her instead of going with BJP. In a way, she is stopping BJP from becoming more powerful. However, the NCP’s stand is very clear that no united front can be made without Congress,” Malik told HT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On speculation that the TMC chief is trying to establish her leadership among opposition parties, he said it is too early to say that. “This is just the beginning as we have a long way ahead. We see it as an attempt to unite anti-BJP parties,” the state minority affairs minister said.

Meanwhile, Raut dubbed the central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate, and Narcotics Control Bureau, as BJP “karyakartas” which have “terrorised” states such as Maharashtra and West Bengal.

“The BJP’s workers, including ED, CBI, I-T Department and NCB have terrorised the states and are trying to destabilise the functioning of the government. These BJP workers are doing similar work in West Bengal as well. West Bengal and Maharashtra will fight against the injustice,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}